Tsolov aims for F2 advantage in Canada

FIA Formula 2 continues its maiden journey through North America with round three of the 2026 season stopping at the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Canada, where Red Bull Junior driver Nikola Tsolov will be looking to extend his early points lead in the standings.
Tsolov has had success in the first two rounds of the season, taking victories in the Feature Race in Australia and the Sprint Race last time out in Miami. The Bulgarian lion, as known by his fans, was a man on a mission around the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami, as he came out on top after a thrilling battle for the lead and a late-braking overtake to claim Sprint Race victory.
Sunday’s Feature Race took place in treacherous conditions, with Tsolov’s race lasting just one corner after being hit from behind at the start. However, with a haul of points from the first race of the weekend, the Campos Racing driver left the United States still in the lead of the drivers’ championship.
The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve will provide a completely different test for Tsolov, his first time racing in Montreal, and is an ideal preparation for the following round in Monaco, with the first two sectors of the lap are defined by their tight, twisting nature and concrete barriers.
First used by Formula 1 in 1978, the track is located on the man-made Notre Dame Island and has changed only slightly through the years, featuring 14 turns across 4.36 kilometres. The Montreal race will be important for Tsolov if he is to maintain his lead in the standings, of which he is only one point ahead of his Italian rival Gabriele Minì.
DRIVER INSIGHT – Nikola Tsolov, Bulgaria / Campos Racing, Formula 2
“Miami was a challenge, but we managed to execute it well and maximise what we could. We got inside the top 10 in qualifying and managed to win the Sprint Race which was really cool and it was a really fun battle. I was feeling confident for the Feature Race but unfortunately got taken out at turn one. But we still came out in top in the driver’s standings. We now move on to Canada which is another new track for me and everyone else.”
It’ll be a great opportunity to score more points and I’m really looking forward to it.