Nikola Teslov on the podium in Monaco 2025
© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
Formula Racing

Tsolov takes Monaco Feature and Tramnitz delivers again

Nikola Tsolov stormed to his first F3 Feature Race win on the streets of Monaco, while Tim Tramnitz won good points with another sharp performance — a weekend that kept both Juniors in the title hunt.
Written by Oliver Schran
2 min readPublished on
In the heart of the Principality, where the narrow streets of Monte Carlo challenge even the most seasoned drivers, Red Bull Junior Team talents Tim Tramnitz and Nikola Tsolov delivered performances that combined precision, resilience, and and championship-defining impact in Round 4 of the FIA Formula 3 Championship.
Nikola Tsolov racing F3 in Monaco 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing F3 in Monaco 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Tim Tramnitz racing through the streets of Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Tim Tramnitz racing through the streets of Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Nikola Tsolov in the garage of Campos in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Nikola Tsolov in the garage of Campos in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Nikola Tsolov racing to victory in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Nikola Tsolov racing to victory in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Tim Tramnitz in the pit lane of Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Nikola Tsolov driving through the pit lane in Monaco 2025 - F3

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Tim Tramnitz racing Formula 3 in Monaco 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Nikola Tsolov had a good weekend in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Tim Tramnitz racing the Sprint in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Tim Tramnitz racing Formula 3 in Monaco 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Nikola Teslov racing to the podium in F3 - Monaco 2025

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Tsolov: From Sprint struggles to Sunday supremacy

After a tough run in the Sprint Race, Tsolov turned the weekend around in spectacular fashion by dominating the Feature Race — converting pole into a flawless maiden victory on one of motorsport’s most unforgiving stages. Starting from pole, the Campos Racing driver maintained ice-cold focus under relentless pressure, never putting a wheel wrong across 23 tense laps.
It was tough mentally and physically, but I’m very happy to finally get that win in the Feature Race.
Nikola Tsolov
The victory marked a defining moment in Tsolov’s season, turning heads throughout the paddock and firmly inserting him into the championship fight.

Tramnitz: Sharp and steady through the Sprint

German standout Tim Tramnitz kept his Monaco momentum alive with a sharp drive to P5 in Saturday’s Sprint Race. Making key moves early and managing his tyres with surgical discipline, the MP Motorsport driver added more vital points to his campaign and showed once again that he’s a consistent threat at the front of the grid.
He had eyes on more but maximized what the tight layout allowed, holding his ground with the cool confidence he’s become known for.
Double P5 in Monaco! That was a very close call on lap 1! Still managed to get a good amount of points and moved back into P2 of the championship!
Tim Tramnitz

Momentum builds as championship tightens

Monaco is where mistakes are punished and bravery is rewarded — and both Red Bull Juniors walked away having earned theirs. Tsolov’s standout Feature Race win and Tramnitz’s strong Sprint performance underscore the Red Bull Junior Team’s depth and rising influence in the 2025 title battle.
With eyes now on Barcelona, the fight only intensifies — and the Red Bull duo are firmly in the spotlight.

Monaco

Monte Carlo Gran Prix F3 - 2025

Go to Event

22

May

25

May

Rank

Person

Team

Time

1

Nikola Tsolov

Campos Racing

42:16.874

2

R. Bilinski

Rodin Motorsport

+7.243

3

M. Boya

Campos Racing

+7.737

5

Tim Tramnitz

MP Motorsport

+8.728

Red Bull Junior Team – Driver Standings After Monaco (Round 4)

  • Tim Tramnitz – 2nd place, 64 points
  • Nikola Tsolov – 3rd place, 61 points
Nikola Tsolov on the podium in Monaco 2025 - F3

Nikola Tsolov on the podium in Monaco 2025 - F3

© Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Formula 3 Monaco - Formula 1 YouTube Channel

Related