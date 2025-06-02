Tsolov takes Monaco Feature and Tramnitz delivers again

In the heart of the Principality, where the narrow streets of Monte Carlo challenge even the most seasoned drivers, Red Bull Junior Team talents Tim Tramnitz and Nikola Tsolov delivered performances that combined precision, resilience, and and championship-defining impact in Round 4 of the FIA Formula 3 Championship.
Tsolov: From Sprint struggles to Sunday supremacy
After a tough run in the Sprint Race, Tsolov turned the weekend around in spectacular fashion by dominating the Feature Race — converting pole into a flawless maiden victory on one of motorsport’s most unforgiving stages. Starting from pole, the Campos Racing driver maintained ice-cold focus under relentless pressure, never putting a wheel wrong across 23 tense laps.
It was tough mentally and physically, but I’m very happy to finally get that win in the Feature Race.
The victory marked a defining moment in Tsolov’s season, turning heads throughout the paddock and firmly inserting him into the championship fight.
Tramnitz: Sharp and steady through the Sprint
German standout Tim Tramnitz kept his Monaco momentum alive with a sharp drive to P5 in Saturday’s Sprint Race. Making key moves early and managing his tyres with surgical discipline, the MP Motorsport driver added more vital points to his campaign and showed once again that he’s a consistent threat at the front of the grid.
He had eyes on more but maximized what the tight layout allowed, holding his ground with the cool confidence he’s become known for.
Double P5 in Monaco! That was a very close call on lap 1! Still managed to get a good amount of points and moved back into P2 of the championship!
Momentum builds as championship tightens
Monaco is where mistakes are punished and bravery is rewarded — and both Red Bull Juniors walked away having earned theirs. Tsolov’s standout Feature Race win and Tramnitz’s strong Sprint performance underscore the Red Bull Junior Team’s depth and rising influence in the 2025 title battle.
With eyes now on Barcelona, the fight only intensifies — and the Red Bull duo are firmly in the spotlight.
Rank
Person
Team
Time
1
Campos Racing
42:16.874
2
R. Bilinski
Rodin Motorsport
+7.243
3
M. Boya
Campos Racing
+7.737
5
MP Motorsport
+8.728
Red Bull Junior Team – Driver Standings After Monaco (Round 4)
- Tim Tramnitz – 2nd place, 64 points
- Nikola Tsolov – 3rd place, 61 points
Formula 3 Monaco - Formula 1 YouTube Channel
- F3 Feature Race Highlights | 2025 Monaco Grand Prix
- F3 Sprint Race Highlights | 2025 Monaco Grand Prix