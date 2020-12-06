Tsunoda and Daruvala take brilliant Sakhir F2 wins

#7 Yuki Tsunoda (JAP – Carlin Mecachrome Dallara)

Qualifying: 1st – Race 1 Grid: 1st – Race 1 Result: 1st

Race 2 Grid top 8 in reverse order: 8th – Race 2 Result: 2nd

FIA F2 Championship position: 3rd – 200 points – after 24 of 24 races

#8 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Carlin Mecachrome Dallara)

Qualifying: 3rd – Race 1 Grid: 3rd – Race 1 Result: 7th

Race 2 Grid top 8 in reverse order: 2nd – Race 2 Result: 1st

FIA F2 Championship position: 12th – 72 points – after 24 of 24 races

It was a fabulous end to the F2 season for Red Bull Juniors Yuki Tsunoda and Jehan Daruvala. Tsunoda drove to victory from Pole in a desperately hard fought Sakhir Feature Race, then battled through from P8 to 2nd in Race 2 behind Daruvala for complete Carlin domination.

The almost perfect weekend for the 20-year-old Japanese promoted the Honda Formula Dream Project driver to 3rd in the championship, just a single point off 2nd.

Daruvala's first F2 victory was a fitting end to the year, an excellent recovery after frustrations earlier in the season.

Tsunoda on top in Sakhir

“It was an incredible weekend,” chuckled Tsunoda. “I got 43 points.”

Yuki Tsunoda © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“I have to thank the Carlin guys for giving me a fantastic car, just as they did last weekend. We stuck to our usual plan and didn't try to do anything special, we just needed to adapt the car a little bit for the changes in the track but we had good pace from the beginning.”

“I got P1 in Free Practice and again in Qualifying. I expected that track management would be very difficult and luckily my engineer Matt (Matt Ogle) did a great job, especially sending me out for the first stint, and we could take Pole.”

“Race 1, the start was OK but the track position into Turn 1 was really bad and 2 cars got past. Then I saw the 2 cars in front were pushing a lot and I thought that they wont have this pace to the end. So I just tried to manage the tyres as much as possible.”

“Then for the last 10 laps I pushed and that worked really well so I got P1. The pace was good, the car was amazing, just like last weekend when we went from P22 to P6 in Race 1. I had great confidence from the beginning, I just had to do my job and I was able to just focus on my driving. A big thanks to Carlin.”

Yuki Tsunoda © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“Then Race 2 today, again the start was good but track position was poor and I lost 3 positions. So from there I just tried to gain the positions as fast as possible without forgetting the tyre management. I managed to do that and finally took P2 on the last lap.”

“I think that this week has been the best week of my career and thanks to Red Bull, Carlin and Honda for this year.”

Daruvala does the job

“We had good pace from the start of the weekend,” explains the Indian 22-year-old. “We got familiar with the track straight away. Yuki and I were on top in Free Practice and I was top three in Quali so I was happy with that.”

Jehan Daruvala © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“In the race yesterday I tried to pit early to undercut the cars in front but it didn't really work out how we planned. There was no real undercut so I just lost out there and had worse tyres for the end of the race and they faded away.”

“Obviously we knew the car was good because Yuki won the race. So I learnt what I could overnight from the data then basically stuck to my plan today. To not go out 'all guns blazing` but rather make a god start and settle into the race knowing that we have a good car that should come strong at the end.”

“Dan (Ticktum) didn't make it easy, that was to be expected, fighting for the win, it was great fun.”

Jehan Daruvala © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“A few months ago I was not in a good place but things have been getting better and everything is on the right curve. To end the season with a victory is a very nice feeling.”