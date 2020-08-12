Tsunoda looking to win again in Barcelona F2

#7 Yuki Tsunoda (JAP – Carlin Mecachrome Dallara)

FIA F2 Championship position: 6th – 62 points – after 10 races

#8 Jehan Daruvala (IND – Carlin Mecachrome Dallara)

FIA F2 Championship position: 14th – 18 points – after 10 races

The second weekend in Silverstone saw Yuki Tsunoda take his first F2 victory and the 20-year-old Japanese intends for Barcelona to be just as fruitful. His Carlin and Red Bull Junior Teammate Jehan Daruvala, the 21-year-old Indian, is looking to repeat the success he had in Spain a year ago in F3.

Tsunoda on a roll

“I am pretty confident about driving there,” states the Honda Formula Dream Project driver. “We do need to improve Qualifying so that we can get a better result in Race 1.”

“I trust Carlin 100% so I am sure they will improve the car a lot. So I just need to good work on my side in Free Practice and Qualifying. If I am perfect then hopefully we can get good results again.”

Daruvala on for a repeat

“I won there last year so I am very much looking forward to it,” he asserted. “I expect that like Silverstone it will be very hard on the left front so we have to be aware of that.”

Jehan Daruvala F2 Silverstone © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull

“We just have to get back to earlier in the season where we were qualifying well. Then the problem was the starts but both starts were good last weekend.”