Victories, podiums, pole positions & promotions – 2025 Best Moments

With Nikola Tsolov finishing the season as Vice-Champion and Tim Tramnitz claiming fourth place in the drivers’ standings, it was an incredibly strong campaign for the F3 drivers.
Arvid Lindblad, Pepe Marti and Oliver Goethe ensured the F2 season was a memorable one for the Red Bull Junior Team. As F2 rookies, Arvid and Pepe remained in title contention until the late stages of the season while Oliver acclimatised well to series in his maiden campaign. Meanwhile, Nikola backed up his strong FIA Formula 3 effort this season with a promotion to F2 and striking performances in the final two races of the season.
We take a look at some of their top highlights of the season in both series…
F3 – VICTORY FOR TSOLOV SETS THE TONE FOR THE SEASON
Australia was a challenging season opener for Nikola, so the way he bounced back in Bahrain was crucial. Qualifying inside the top 10, and starting fifth on the reserved grid in the Sprint Race, left him with work still to do. Nikola was unstoppable as he engaged in battle for the lead, which included a two-lap dash to the flag following a late Safety Car period. Taking his first victory of the season, this performance set the scene for the remainder of his 2025 campaign.
F2 - SAUDI BREAKTHROUGH FOR LINDBLAD
Managing the pressure when entering F2 as a highly tipped rookie is never an easy task, but Arvid quickly got to grips with his new surroundings. Australia proved a challenging and wet opening weekend, but a double points finish in Bahrain proved his potential. Then came Saudi Arabia, and the Briton, who had never previously lapped the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, delivered a breathtaking performance to climb from sixth place on the grid to the top step of the podium in the Sprint Race, becoming the youngest winner in F2 history.
F3 - TSOLOV WINS AGAIN IN MONTE-CARLO
For a racing driver, little can compare to winning around the iconic streets of Monte-Carlo. Following Nikola’s victory in last year’s Sprint Race, 2025 saw an utterly dominant performance from the Red Bull Junior, as he took pole position and the fastest lap en-route to a stunning Feature Race victory. Despite numerous Safety Car interruptions, Nikola crossed the line over seven seconds clear of the pack to lay a marker of his championship intentions.
F2 - LINDBLAD DOMINATES IN SPAIN
Perhaps one of the standout performances of the Red Bull Junior Team in 2025 came from Arvid in Barcelona. Taking pole position by a substantial margin, he seized the Feature Race win in style. With an incredible 10-second lead over the second-placed driver before the pit stops, Arvid then battled with fading tyres in the closing stages of the race. As always, the Briton remained in control as he roared to the chequered flag. Only weeks later, Lindblad was behind the controls of the Oracle Red Bull Racing car during Free Practice at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.
F2 - MARTI’S SPRINT RACE TRIO
Pepe’s Sprint Race expertise saw him remain in title contention for the majority of the season. In his second year of F2, the Spaniard continued his strong form in Bahrain with victory in the Sprint Race. But it was in Austria where Pepe’s most notable success came, gaining four places on the opening lap of the Sprint Race before taking the top step of the podium at the Red Bull Ring. Hungary saw Pepe complete his Sprint Race trio with yet another race win, this time with a composed lights-to-flag drive.
F2 - TSOLOV’S IMPRESSIVE F2 DEBUT
Fresh from his drive to second place in the FIA Formula 3 standings, Nikola made the step up to F2 for the remaining two races of the season and made an instant impression. In Qatar, he qualified well inside the top 10, and the Bulgarian was on course for a stunning record-setting debut podium until the final lap. This pace was backed up in the Feature Race, where he scored strong points for a seventh-place finish. On the F2 grid with Campos Racing for 2026, Nikola marked himself out as one to watch.
F2 – RED BULL JUNIORS SHINE IN THE DESERT
The season-ending race weekend in Abu Dhabi saw its F2 Red Bull Junior Team drivers shine in the desert sunshine. Arvid completed a Formula 1 Free Practice for Oracle Red Bull Racing before taking the F2 Sprint Race victory, Oliver scored points in both races for the first time, and Nikola scored his debut F2 podium that had eluded him in Qatar. After another strong campaign for the Red Bull Junior Team, the Yas Marina Circuit provided a fond farewell for F1-bound Arvid, and the perfect footnote under the desert sun.
As 2025 draws to a close, the Red Bull Juniors now have some time to rest and recover during the holiday season, before preparations begin for yet another thrilling season of racing action!