Red Bull Junior Team Drivers 2025 - Formula 2 and Formula 3
Junior Formula Series

Victories, podiums, pole positions & promotions – 2025 Best Moments

The Red Bull Juniors provided some exciting and memorable moments throughout 2025 in both the FIA Formula 3 and FIA Formula 2 championships.
Written by Oliver Schran
5 min readPublished on
With Nikola Tsolov finishing the season as Vice-Champion and Tim Tramnitz claiming fourth place in the drivers’ standings, it was an incredibly strong campaign for the F3 drivers.
Arvid Lindblad, Pepe Marti and Oliver Goethe ensured the F2 season was a memorable one for the Red Bull Junior Team. As F2 rookies, Arvid and Pepe remained in title contention until the late stages of the season while Oliver acclimatised well to series in his maiden campaign. Meanwhile, Nikola backed up his strong FIA Formula 3 effort this season with a promotion to F2 and striking performances in the final two races of the season.
We take a look at some of their top highlights of the season in both series…

F3 – VICTORY FOR TSOLOV SETS THE TONE FOR THE SEASON

Australia was a challenging season opener for Nikola, so the way he bounced back in Bahrain was crucial. Qualifying inside the top 10, and starting fifth on the reserved grid in the Sprint Race, left him with work still to do. Nikola was unstoppable as he engaged in battle for the lead, which included a two-lap dash to the flag following a late Safety Car period. Taking his first victory of the season, this performance set the scene for the remainder of his 2025 campaign.
Nikola Tsolov leading the F3 race in Bahrain 2025

Nikola Tsolov leading the F3 race in Bahrain 2025

Tim Tramnitz on the the podium in Sakhir 2025 - Formula 3

Tim Tramnitz on the the podium in Sakhir 2025 - Formula 3

Nikola Tsolov wins the Sprint Race in Bahrain 2025

Nikola Tsolov wins the Sprint Race in Bahrain 2025

Nikola Tsolov crossing the finish line in Sakhir 2025 - Formula 3

Nikola Tsolov crossing the finish line in Sakhir 2025 - Formula 3

Nikola Tsolov racing Formula 3 in Bahrain 2025

Tim Tramnitz is ready to race Formula 3 in Bahrain 2025

Nikola Tsolov leading the F3 race in Bahrain 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing Formula 3 in Sakhir 2025

Tim Tramnitz followed by Nikola Tsolov in Bahrain 2025 - Formula 3

Tim Tramnitz racing to the podium of F3 Feature Race in Bahrain 2025

F2 - SAUDI BREAKTHROUGH FOR LINDBLAD

Managing the pressure when entering F2 as a highly tipped rookie is never an easy task, but Arvid quickly got to grips with his new surroundings. Australia proved a challenging and wet opening weekend, but a double points finish in Bahrain proved his potential. Then came Saudi Arabia, and the Briton, who had never previously lapped the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, delivered a breathtaking performance to climb from sixth place on the grid to the top step of the podium in the Sprint Race, becoming the youngest winner in F2 history.
Arvid Lindblad in the garage of Campos in Jeddah 2025 - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad in the garage of Campos in Jeddah 2025 - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad racing Formula 2 in Jeddah 2025

Arvid Lindblad racing Formula 2 in Jeddah 2025

Arvid Lindblad in the parc ferme after his victory in Jeddah 2025 - F2

Arvid Lindblad in the parc ferme after his victory in Jeddah 2025 - F2

Arvid Lindblad in in the pit lane of Jeddah 2025 - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad in in the pit lane of Jeddah 2025 - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad on his way to victory in Jeddah 2025 - Formula 2

Pepe Marti racing Formula 2 in Saudi Arabia 2025

Pepe Marti on the podium in Jeddah 2025 - Formula 2

Pepe Marti in garage of Campos getting ready to race F2 Jeddah 2025

Pepe Marti wheel to wheel with Verschoor in Jeddah 2025 - Formula 2

Pepe Marti followed by Lindblad in Saudi Arabia 2025 - Formula 2

Oliver Goethe racing F2 in Jeddah 2025

Oliver Goethe racing the Sprint in Saudi Arabia 2025 - Formula 2

Oliver Goethe racing the Formula 2 Feature Race in Jeddah 2025

Oliver Goethe in the pit lane of Jeddah 2025 - Formula 2

Oliver Goethe in the garage of MP in Jeddah 2025 - Formula 2

F3 - TSOLOV WINS AGAIN IN MONTE-CARLO

For a racing driver, little can compare to winning around the iconic streets of Monte-Carlo. Following Nikola’s victory in last year’s Sprint Race, 2025 saw an utterly dominant performance from the Red Bull Junior, as he took pole position and the fastest lap en-route to a stunning Feature Race victory. Despite numerous Safety Car interruptions, Nikola crossed the line over seven seconds clear of the pack to lay a marker of his championship intentions.
Nikola Tsolov racing F3 in Monaco 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing F3 in Monaco 2025

Tim Tramnitz racing through the streets of Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Tim Tramnitz racing through the streets of Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Nikola Tsolov in the garage of Campos in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Nikola Tsolov in the garage of Campos in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Nikola Tsolov racing to victory in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Nikola Tsolov racing to victory in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Tim Tramnitz in the pit lane of Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Nikola Tsolov driving through the pit lane in Monaco 2025 - F3

Tim Tramnitz racing Formula 3 in Monaco 2025

Nikola Tsolov had a good weekend in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Tim Tramnitz racing the Sprint in Monaco 2025 - Formula 3

Tim Tramnitz racing Formula 3 in Monaco 2025

Nikola Teslov racing to the podium in F3 - Monaco 2025

F2 - LINDBLAD DOMINATES IN SPAIN

Perhaps one of the standout performances of the Red Bull Junior Team in 2025 came from Arvid in Barcelona. Taking pole position by a substantial margin, he seized the Feature Race win in style. With an incredible 10-second lead over the second-placed driver before the pit stops, Arvid then battled with fading tyres in the closing stages of the race. As always, the Briton remained in control as he roared to the chequered flag. Only weeks later, Lindblad was behind the controls of the Oracle Red Bull Racing car during Free Practice at the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.
Lindblad on top of the podium in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

Lindblad on top of the podium in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

Lindblad in the parc ferme after his Feature Race victory - Barcelona 2025

Lindblad in the parc ferme after his Feature Race victory - Barcelona 2025

Arvid Lindblad ahead of Joshua Dürksen in Barcelona - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad ahead of Joshua Dürksen in Barcelona - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad racing from pole to victory in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad racing from pole to victory in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad joins the race again with some fresh rubbers - Barcelona ´25

Oliver Goethe in the pit lane of Barcelona 2025 - F2

Oliver Goethe

Oliver Goethe racing Formula 2 in Barcelona 2025

Oliver Goethe fighting through the midfield in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

Oliver Goethe leaving the pit lane in Barcelona 2025 - Formula 2

Pepe Marti racing F2 on his home track in Barcelona 2025

Pepe Marti ahead of Beganovic during the F2 Sprint Race in Barcelona 2025

Pepe Marti hoped for a better weekend on his home track - F2 Barcelona 2025

Pepe Marti in the garage of Campos Racing in Barcelona 2025 - F2

Pepe Marti on the grid of F2 in Barcelona 2025

F2 - MARTI’S SPRINT RACE TRIO

Pepe’s Sprint Race expertise saw him remain in title contention for the majority of the season. In his second year of F2, the Spaniard continued his strong form in Bahrain with victory in the Sprint Race. But it was in Austria where Pepe’s most notable success came, gaining four places on the opening lap of the Sprint Race before taking the top step of the podium at the Red Bull Ring. Hungary saw Pepe complete his Sprint Race trio with yet another race win, this time with a composed lights-to-flag drive.
Pepe Marti in his Formula 2 racer - Spielberg 2025

Pepe Marti in his Formula 2 racer - Spielberg 2025

Pepe Marti on his way to victory at the Red Bull Ring 2025 - Sprint Race

Pepe Marti on his way to victory at the Red Bull Ring 2025 - Sprint Race

Pepe Marti flying down the finish straight in Spielberg 2025 - Formula 2

Pepe Marti flying down the finish straight in Spielberg 2025 - Formula 2

Pepe Marti at the pit stop in Spielberg 2025 - F2 Feature Race

Pepe Marti at the pit stop in Spielberg 2025 - F2 Feature Race

F2 - TSOLOV’S IMPRESSIVE F2 DEBUT

Fresh from his drive to second place in the FIA Formula 3 standings, Nikola made the step up to F2 for the remaining two races of the season and made an instant impression. In Qatar, he qualified well inside the top 10, and the Bulgarian was on course for a stunning record-setting debut podium until the final lap. This pace was backed up in the Feature Race, where he scored strong points for a seventh-place finish. On the F2 grid with Campos Racing for 2026, Nikola marked himself out as one to watch.
Nikola Tsolov - Podium at his first race F2 race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov - Podium at his first race F2 race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov had a good Sprint Race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov had a good Sprint Race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing F2 at YAS in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing F2 at YAS in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov warming up for his first F2 race in Abu Dhabi 2025

F2 – RED BULL JUNIORS SHINE IN THE DESERT

The season-ending race weekend in Abu Dhabi saw its F2 Red Bull Junior Team drivers shine in the desert sunshine. Arvid completed a Formula 1 Free Practice for Oracle Red Bull Racing before taking the F2 Sprint Race victory, Oliver scored points in both races for the first time, and Nikola scored his debut F2 podium that had eluded him in Qatar. After another strong campaign for the Red Bull Junior Team, the Yas Marina Circuit provided a fond farewell for F1-bound Arvid, and the perfect footnote under the desert sun.
Arvid Lindblad on the grid of F2 in Abu Dhabi for the last time - 2025

Arvid Lindblad on the grid of F2 in Abu Dhabi for the last time - 2025

Nikola Tsolov - Podium at his first race F2 race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov - Podium at his first race F2 race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe had his best F2 weekend of the season in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe had his best F2 weekend of the season in Abu Dhabi 2025

Arvid Lindblad racing F2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Arvid Lindblad racing F2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing F2 at YAS in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Arvid Lindblad on his way to victory in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov had a good Sprint Race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe racing F2 at Yas in Abu Dhabi 2025

Arvid Lindblad in the pit of Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov racing Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe ahead of Mini in Abu Dhabi 2025 - Formula 2

Arvid Lindblad is ready to race Formula 2 in Abu Dhabi 2025

Nikola Tsolov warming up for his first F2 race in Abu Dhabi 2025

Oliver Goethe in the garage of MP in Abu Dhabi 2025 - Formula 2

As 2025 draws to a close, the Red Bull Juniors now have some time to rest and recover during the holiday season, before preparations begin for yet another thrilling season of racing action!

