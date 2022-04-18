Yuto Nomura and Souta Arao star in French F4 opener at Nogaro

Souta Arao took second in the opening race of the French F4 season and Yuto Nomura grabbed victory in the reverse grid Race 2 giving the Red Bull Juniors a great start to the season. Both had got to grips with Nogaro very quickly.

Arao fast and wanting more

“I think my first formula race in my life was neither good nor bad,” stated the 16-year-old Japanese. “There were not many practice sessions. Since it was my first time on this track, I was able to run first to get used to it and then gradually increase my pace to get a good feel for Qualifying.”

“In Qualifying, I was reasonably fast in P2 and P1, but my second time of P5 put me back in the starting grid for the third race.”

Souta Arao in the pit lane of after the QP in Nogaro 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

I realised again the importance of Qualifying. Souta Arao

“A new rule was added this year that allowed the use of two new tires at any time during the three races. I started 2nd in the first race and was aiming for 1st place, so I used the new tires.”

“The temperature was low and it was hard to get heat into the tires, so I warmed them up as much as I could. As a result, I was able to set a high pace at the beginning of the race, but I was not able to get away from the pack, and in the latter half of the race, I had a hard time due to degradation and I finished 2nd.”

Souta Arao racing the French F4 Championship - Stop 1 - Nogaro 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“Throughout the race week, I felt that even if it was my first time on the course, I was able to run in a decent position. However, I hope to improve my ability to cope with the new course throughout the year.”

“Other than that, I would like to strengthen my tire management and my ability to put together a lap by gaining more and more experience in formula racing.”

“The next race will be my first time at this circuit (Pau) and it will be like that for much of the season, but it will be the only street course.”

“I think it will be important to get a lot of laps in practice, so I will drive without hesitation from practice and ultimately try to win the race and the championship, which I could not get this time.”

Arao on the podium at the French F4 Championship - Stop 1 - Nogaro 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Nomura takes a win

“I was in 12th place in the practice session on Friday,” stated the 16-year-old Japanese. “But I was able to improve my position to 4th overall in Saturday's Free Practice before Qualifying. So I was able to challenge the Qualifying with confidence. In the Qualifying, the best time was erased because of track limits. However, I was able to stay in 9th place."

Yuto Nomura having a break in the pit lane at the French F4 in Nogaro 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Starting from 9th place in Race 1, I was able to move up to 7th place Yuto Nomura

“ After that, I tried to pass the next competitor because the pace was good while managing the tires, but I couldn't do it.”

“The top 10 Qualifying made the reverse grid for Race 2, so we started in 2nd place. I was able to move up to the top at the start and the race pace was good, so I was able to widen the gap to the drivers behind me. A Safety Car came out and the difference was narrowed once, but I was able to control the restart and I was able to keep position to the checkered flag.”

“Race 3 grid was from the second best Qualifying time, so I started in 9th place. I was able to move up to 7th place at the start, but the pace did not improve in the early stages and I dropped to 10th place. The pace was good in the second half of the race, so I was able to catch up the driver ahead, but I couldn't pass and finished in 10th place.”

Yuto Nomura on the grid of Nogaro - Stop 2 French F4 Championship 2022 © Gold & Goose/Red Bull Content Pool

“Overall I was a little impatient because I didn't feel well during the practice, but the pace on the day of the race was good, which gave me confidence.”

“I didn't make it to the top in Qualifying, so I want to be able to run faster. I want to improve tire management and improve race pace.”

Yuto Nomura racing Stop 1 of the French F4 Championship in Nogaro 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Results French F4 Round 1 - Nogaro

Qualifying

1 H. Barter 1m 28.127

2 S. Arao +0.083

3 P.A. Provost +0.122

9 Y. Nomura +0.723

Race 1

1 H. Barter 22m 37.07sec

9 S. Arao +11.395

3 E. Vayron +2.596

7 Y. Nomura +8.063

Race 2

1 Y. Nomura 22m 40.19se c

2 E. Peugeot +2.248

3 L. Lecertua +2.665

9 S. Arao +11.395

Race 3

1 H. Barter 22m 32.99sec

2 P.A. Provost +0.613

3 A. Giusti +3.653

5 S. Arao +7.231

10 Y. Nomura +25.349

Championship Positions after 3 of 21 races – next round Pau May 6/7

1 H. Barter 55 points

2 P.A. Provost 30

3 S. Arao 29

6 Y. Nomura 23