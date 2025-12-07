Red Bull Motorsports
How Klopp backed Max to pull off the ‘impossible’ comeback
Max Verstappen’s bid to win his fifth Formula One World Championship was turbocharged by a pre-race message from Champions League-winning coach Jürgen Klopp.
Max Verstappen stood on the brink of winning the Formula World Championship for a fifth time at 2025’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. In one of the greatest comebacks in Formula One history, the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver had closed to within 12 points of McLaren’s Lando Norris in the title race. After a brilliant display in qualifying, he started from pole position at the final race of the year. If Max won and Lando finished off the podium, he would have become the youngest five-time F1 World Championship in history.
Jürgen Klopp, Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, 58, is a big fan of Max Verstappen and gave the Dutchman, 28, the same advice he gave his Liverpool team in 2019 as he steered his players to their biggest comeback of all as they beat Barcelona to claim a place in the Champions League final.
In a personal video, the visionary German soccer mastermind said: “I wouldn't consider myself as an expert on motor racing but I know a little bit about sports, and I know a little bit about comebacks, and this season had a few downs and a lot of ups as well.”
"I know you're a big football fan and you're good friend of Virgil van Dijk so you might remember in our record-breaking, most spectacular, most special season with Liverpool in 2019 when we won the Champions League final. But to get there, we faced a tough comeback in the semi-final."
In 2019, Barcelona had run riot in the first leg at Camp Nou, beating Liverpool 3-0. The odds were stacked against the English team, but before the crucial tie, Klopp inspired his players before kick-off in the Anfield dressing room. “What I told my boys that day was, I think it’s impossible, but because of you, we have a chance, and we never needed more than a chance. Take it!”
A Liverpool squad missing their talismanic forward Mo Salah overturned the tie, winning 4-0 ultimately going on to win the Champions League final in Madrid. It was the greatest triumph in Jürgen Klopp’s storied coaching career that saw him also win the German Bundesliga twice with Borussia Dortmund as well as the English Premier League and FA Cup with Liverpool.
Klopp continued: "And that's what I want you to do today: you have the chance. Take it. And enjoy the race."
Inspired by Max Verstappen
When the German joined Red Bull as Head of Global Soccer, in charge of developing Red Bull players, coaches and teams across the world, he revealed he was a huge admirer of Max Verstappen as an athlete. “I would love to spend time with him to understand how he can perform under the threat of 300 miles an hour in a car and still be at his absolute best mindset. Super interesting.”
As well as being friends with many current Netherlands soccer stars, Verstappen’s own career with Red Bull Racing began in 2016 with the blessing of the legendary Johan Cruyff, who was his special guest at his debut at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. That race ended with Max on the top step and he’ll be hoping for more today.