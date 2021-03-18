Bringing positive change: the benefits of Justin Williams's cycling success

A prominent voice for diversity and inclusion in cycling in the United States, Justin Williams has had a long career in cycling. But it's only now, at the age of 31, that he is beginning to get some deserved attention for his exploits on the bike.

While he remains committed to increasing the diversity of the sport, his road cycling team, L39ION of Los Angeles – which he co-manages with his brother Cory – have been turning heads with wins over bigger and better financed teams on the domestic criterium racing circuit in the US. Williams leads by example and is the current reigning two-time US National Criterium Champion.

Justin Williams training in Malibu © Aaron Blatt/Red Bull Content Pool

“I’ve basically stopped doing interviews on being black in cycling: I’ve been black my whole life,” Williams says. “I want more diversity, but I care about changing the sport for everyone, moving the sport forward, trying to make things better for everyone. That’s the story I want to tell.”

Criterium racing is his first love

Williams co-founded the L39ION of Los Angeles cycling team with Cory in 2019. Justin anchors a seven-person national squad that races only in the States, while Corey heads a 10-person UCI Continental racing team that will race domestically and abroad. The domestic focus is very much on criterium racing.

“Crit racing is the thing I fell in love with first, because I had access to it and because it was so mental,” says Williams, who started racing as a teen growing up in South Central Los Angeles. “You’re trying to play this moving chess game at 30 miles per hour – while not falling over – and I love that.”

Cycling is in his blood

Born in Los Angeles to Belizean-American immigrants, Williams was steeped in the culture of cycling from a young age. His father and uncle both rode and he grew up hearing stories of their experiences racing in Belize and competing in the country’s famed Holy Saturday Cross Country Classic in the 1970s.

Williams himself first took up track racing, winning junior US national titles in 2006, 2007 and 2008 before heading to Europe to pursue a pro road racing career. Although he found some success there and was part of several pro teams in Rock Racing and Trek-Livestrong, Williams became disillusioned with the way pro teams operated. He also felt there was a lack of recognition at national level and even racism at some levels of the sport.

In 2015, seeking to find his way in the sport, he and Cory travelled to Belize to take on the Holy Saturday race as a two-person team. Partly as a way to thank their father for supporting their careers, they emerged victorious. They won it again in 2018. Finally, Williams felt at ease as a racer. The idea of the L39ION team for both him and his brother emerged soon after.

Kate Courtney and Payson McElveen are among Williams's biggest supporters © Aaron Blatt/Red Bull Content Pool

Role models

Pronounced as 'Legion of Los Angeles', the stylised version of the name, L39ION, is a nod to 39th Street in Los Angeles, where the Williams brothers grew up. The team is focused on growing the sport by building a team that fans and new riders in the sport can look up to – and perhaps even be inspired to become tomorrow's stars.

“People get attached to stories," Williams says. "I’m a Lakers fan because I fell in love with Kobe Bryant first -- because Kobe was my hero. When he went to play for the Lakers, I said, ‘Yeah? Dope. I’m going to be a Lakers fan because he’s there.’ That grows into a love for the team, but first, you need that connection to that person you can relate to, that brings you inspiration and that you can aspire to be. We didn’t see that in cycling, so we wanted to create it.

“I was super fortunate to have some people of colour as really good mentors in cycling, people like Rahsaan Bahati. I had a few historic black role models in the sport to look to, people like Major Taylor, taking it way back, and Nelson Vails, but a lot of my heroes are outside of cycling, like Bryant, Lebron James and Lewis Hamilton.”

Williams hopes to be a role model for aspiring riders © Aaron Blatt/Red Bull Content Pool

Bringing new people into the world of cycling

Criterium races are held on closed courses on public roads, often in urban environments. Williams says he believes the discipline is the secret to building a more exciting American cycling scene and to attracting people of colour, women and those from deprived communities to the sport. Also supporting them once they’re in it.

As a young rider starting out in road racing, Williams said he felt restricted by the narrow athletic focus around the mechanics of power outage and riding governed by rules of hierarchy and etiquette. Criterium racing is where he found the original spirit of cycling, where the racing is fast, furious and pure.

“I’d go race criteriums and it was like, ‘Either you win or you crash. And if you crash trying to win, it’s okay.’ I loved winning in crit because it meant I’d outsmarted people as much as I outrode people,” he says.

The immediate future

In 2021, Williams says he’s looking forward to a busy race calendar in June and July. After seeing most of his 2020 races cancelled due to pandemic restrictions, he’ll compete in the US Pro Criterium at the US National Road Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee in June.

In terms of L39ION, Williams is excited about the depth of talent now on a team he’s running his way.