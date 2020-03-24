The day Justine Dupont surfed the wave of a lifetime

The snapshot:

She was freezing and wanted to leave the water. On November 13, 2019 Dupont had been surfing the cold Atlantic swell for hours when she received a radio call.

"Our mate Andre, who was on the cliff with the radio, told us a big set was coming,” she says.

“We saw it and decided to stay a bit longer. As soon as Fred [her boyfriend Fred David who was on a jet ski towing her] told me to go in the water, I saw the wave. It looked huge!”

Justine Dupont surfs biggest wave in Nazaré © Red Bull

The years that led to this moment:

Brought up in the south-west of France, where surfing is king, Dupont rode her first waves at 11. And finished second at the World Longboard Championships only four years later.

Over the following years, she managed to surf the 15m monster of Belharra in the French Basque country, twice, won prestigious events like the ASP European Longboard Championship, the French Longboard and Shortboard Championships and the WSL Qualifying Series.

But Nazaré was on her mind. And on that cold November afternoon, she was ready to go. She had spent the last three winters in that small Portuguese village, training specifically for this.

That 66kph feeling:

Once in the water, she caught the wave all the way and was registered surfing at 66kph doing so.

“I was flying,” she says. “My board felt amazing. The feeling of having something so huge behind my back was so weird. The shadow of the lip was far in front of me. I wanted to make it down the wave and ride it until the end so bad.

“I'm so stoked I made it. A mad, intense wave. The greatest wave of my life.”

Justine Dupont surfs the greatest wave of her life in Nazaré, Portugal © Rafael G. Riancho / Red Bull Content Pool

The achievement

While this wave isn't officially measured yet, Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira still holds the record for the highest wave ever surfed by a woman with a 20.7m-high wave, which she surfed in October 2018.