Wherever the Dakar goes, Jutta Kleinschmidt is there showing others the way

It was another unforgiving day in the dust and dunes of the Dakar Rally . The desert heat was intense and the waypoints tough to navigate. Setting the fastest stage time on this particular day, was Jutta Kleinschmidt – the first and only female to win the Dakar.

The day in question is January 11, 2005 and the stage ran between Atar and Kiffa, crossing the deserts of Mauritania. It was the German racer’s 10th and final stage victory at the Dakar, the rally that she won in 2001 behind the wheel of her Mitsubishi Pajero Evolution.

16 years on and the Dakar retains its mystique as the greatest challenge motorsports has to offer. The idea of heading out into the great unknown with only your navigational and mechanical smarts to rely on is still the central premise.

While the essence of the rally remains the same as when Thierry Sabine waved off the first competitors from Paris in 1979, there have been changes along the way. The deserts are now in Saudi Arabia, having first shifted from West Africa to South America. New vehicles have been introduced – the 2021 Dakar features Quad, Lightweight Vehicle and Classic categories as well as Car, Bike and Truck races. And stepping into Kleinschmidt’s driving boots have been a host of female Dakar winners… well not yet, but maybe soon.

In a way, Jutta was my first teacher Cristina Gutiérrez On the opening stage of the 2021 Dakar, the second edition of the rally held in Saudi Arabia, the race convoy celebrated the victory of Cristina Gutiérrez . After dashing through the 277-kilometre stage between Jeddah and Bisha in a winning time of 3h 35m 56s, the Spaniard was met by Kleinschmidt back at the bivouac. “I once attended an FIA boot camp led by Jutta in Qatar,” recalls Gutiérrez. “In a way, Jutta was my first teacher. I'm mighty proud to meet her again here and especially to see her take delight in my victory. She came to see me again on the Rest Day and told me she was very proud of me and that I need to keep going.”

Cristina Gutiérrez made history on her fifth Dakar drive © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

Gutiérrez was a late edition to the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team line-up and their fleet of OT3s entered into the Lightweight Vehicles category. The Spaniard had completed the previous four Dakars, all in the Car category and all at the wheel of Mitsubishi machinery. Now there was a fresh challenge on the table and the hungry racer was determined to grab her opportunity with both hands.

“For Cristina to go out there and win the first stage was amazing,” says Kleinschmidt. “She’s become a sensation and people in the bivouac are asking me about her. That stage win will help her a lot as she continues her adventures with the Dakar.”

That stage win will help her a lot Jutta Kleinschmidt Kleinschmidt’s own career in racing informed her that the first and most important victory any competitor can have is securing their drive. Once you get that spot in the race you must do all you can to maximise the opportunity. “I think the Lightweight Vehicles category is a great addition to the Dakar,” says Kleinschmidt. “It gives the chance for new blood to get noticed and that's exactly what has happened with Cristina. If she finished a stage in the Top 10 of the Car race for example, that would be great, but I don’t think it would really get noticed outside the bivouac.”

Jutta Kleinschmidt helps French biker Sara Jugla get upright on the stage © Victor Eleutério

Even before making history at this Dakar, Gutiérrez had already been snapped up by Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team to compete in the inaugural Extreme E season. The climate-conscious offroad series stipulates that each team must have one male and one female driver. Partnering Gutiérrez in her Extreme E team will be nine-time WRC winner Sébastien Loeb , also currently driving his fifth Dakar.

I’m really happy for Cristina Laia Sanz Rally Raid Bike Further crossover between Extreme E and the Dakar can be found in the all-Spanish team of Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz . This duo have 25 participations in the Dakar between them, with Sanz completing all 10 editions she has entered. “I’m really happy for Cristina because she was given an opportunity at the last minute to race this Dakar,” Sanz said at the Rest Day bivouac. “She’s doing great and of course it’s super that a woman can a win a stage.”

Laia Sanz has battled back from illness to ride the 2021 Dakar Rally © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

Sanz remains the only female rider to ever score an overall Top 10 result in the Bike race and is another rally-raider whose career Kleinschmidt has been keeping an eye on.

“It’s now 20 years ago since I won the Dakar and unfortunately there has not been a female winner since then,” reflects Kleinschmidt. “I’ve always followed Laia Sanz closely and if one day she switches from Bikes to Cars I think she'll have a shot at winning. It'll be interesting to see Laia and Cristina going head-to-head, both are very talented and fast.”

While Kleinschmidt provides inspiration to offroaders in the Dakar convoy such as Gutiérrez and Sanz, she's also in touch with ambitious newcomers to show them what's possible. Among those watching Gutiérrez and Sanz from the sidelines this year is female Saudi Arabian racer Dania Akeel.

I just want to race Dania Akeel “I’ve spent a couple of days with Jutta at this Dakar and in the desert you can really get to know someone,” recalls Akeel. “I was impressed by her strong sense of purpose. It was interesting for me to hear her say how little she thought about winning while racing. She kept her focus on the drive and nothing more. That’s something I can relate to. I understand my profile can gain attention because it’s not common, but I just want to race.” Akeel’s latest motorsports honour was being named Rookie of the Year in the Ducati Cup, part of the UAE National Sportsbike Superseries. Among Akeel’s ambitions is entering the Lightweight Vehicles race at the next Dakar and testing herself at the toughest rally of them all.

Dania Akeel and Jutta Kleinschmidt in the Rest Day bivouac © José Mário Dias

“I don’t see any difference between what I want to do and what the 300 racers at this Dakar are doing," says Akeel. "At the end of the day, you just have to perform as a racer. I respect the sport and the competitors so much, I just want to push to the limit of my ability to be competitive.”