Kade Edwards has ridden a Trek Session since joining the UCI ranks
© Bartek Wolinski
Red Bull Hardline requires a demon rig and Kade Edwards has just that

The British rider will be styling it up at Red Bull Hardline and for the rest of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz UCI Downhill World Cup season on this updated aluminium bike from Trek Factory Racing.
Written by Charlie Allenby
Kade Edwards is probably one of the most versatile riders in the World Cup paddocks. The British young gun is an exciting up-and-coming talent on the downhill circuit, but when he’s not pinning the descents, you’re just as likely to find him slaying the jumps at the bike park, pulling tricks and throwing down some mind-bending whips.
Kade Edwards performs at UCI DH World Cup in Les Gets, France on July 3, 2021.
Kade Edwards secured 9th spot at Les Gets – his best finish in the elites
© Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool
A member of the Trek Factory Racing team since 2017, Edwards has ridden a Trek Session throughout his time on the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup circuit – winning the 2018 Junior World Championships aboard one before making his step up to the elite class.
A side on view of Kade Edwards's Trek Session bike.
Trek has introduced an all-new high pivot design to the Session for 2021
© Bartek Wolinski
For the 2021 season, Edwards is riding the all-new, high pivot Trek Session. The completely changed chassis design is claimed to provide more traction and speed and improved stability and control.
Trek Session high-pivot suspension design on Kade Edwards's MTB.
The high-pivot design is a move away from Trek's signature ABP system
© Bartek Wolinski
The 21-year-old is already seeing the benefits of all these improvements, securing ninth place at the Les Gets round of the 2021 UCI World Cup – his highest placed finish yet.
A view of the top tube of Kade Edwards's Trek Session.
The Session is the bike with the most World Cup wins in downhill history
© Bartek Wolinski
Unlike mullet converts such as Loïc Bruni and Laurie Greenland, Edwards still favours the 29” set-up on his race bike. Although the pictures show flat pedals, he rides clip-ins when racing, while one notable feature is push-on grips – something he says are a throwback to his days riding BMX.

Kade Edwards’ Trek Session in detail

  • ​​Frame: Trek Session, aluminium
  • Fork: Rockshox Boxxer Blackbox
  • Damper: Rockshox Airshock Blackbox
  • Bottom bracket: SRAM DUB, 83mm, GXP, threaded
  • Chain: SRAM XX1
  • Crank: SRAM X01 DH, DUB, 34T alloy ring, 165mm length
  • Cassette: SRAM Minibloc, 7-speed, 10-24t
  • Rear derailleur: SRAM X01, 7-speed shortcage
  • Gear shift: SRAM X01, 7-speed
  • Wheels: Bontrager Line DH 30 Aluminium
  • Tyres: Bontrager G5 Team, 29-inch
  • Brakes: SRAM Code, with a 220mm rotor
  • Handlebar: Title AH1 35, 25mm rise
  • Saddle: Title JSI
  • Grips: Odi Longneck (flangeless)
  • Pedals: Crankbrothers Mallet DH (not pictured)
  • Chain guard: MRP G4 Mini

The bike up close

The cockpit set up of Kade Edwards's Trek Session
Can this cockpit steer Edwards to a podium finish in 2021?
© Bartek Wolinski
The thumb shifter on Kade Edwards's Trek Session bike
Grip tape on the thumb shifter means no missed gear changes
© Bartek Wolinski
A closer look at the brake caliper on Kade Edwards's Trek Session.
His mechanic, Dan Bladon, gets a shout out on the brake caliper
© Bartek Wolinski
Title seat post clamp on Kade Edwards's Trek Session MTB.
Title takes care of the saddle, post and clamp
© Bartek Wolinski
Title AH1 35 handlebars on Kade Edwards's Trek Session MTB.
Title, which is Brett Rheeder's company, also supplies the handlebar
© Bartek Wolinski
SRAM X01 DH groupset on Kade Edwards's Trek Session MTB.
SRAM is responsible for Trek Factory Racing's drivetrain and braking
© Bartek Wolinski
SRAM X01 DH groupset on Kade Edwards's Trek Session MTB.
Edwards runs a 34T chainring and 7-speed cassette
© Bartek Wolinski
Bontrager Line DH 30 Aluminium wheels on Kade Edwards's Trek Session MTB.
Despite the move to mullets, he still runs 29" wheels front and back
© Bartek Wolinski
