Kanoa Igarashi's Chapters is a backstage look at life chasing a world title
Come ride the World Surf League Championship Tour rollercoaster with Japanese superstar Kanoa Igarashi as he chases an elusive maiden world title.
Competing on the WSL Championship Tour might seem like a dream, but for the athletes who eat, breathe and sleep surfing’s major league, things don’t always come easy. In 2022, Japanese surfer Kanoa Igarashi experienced the highs and lows of a young man who has made no secret of his desire to hoist surfing’s most prestigious trophy.
Tour life’s a rollercoaster, though. Whether Igarashi’s wearing the yellow jersey at Bells or coming up against wildcards old (Mick Fanning) and new (Mateus Herdy), he will never let himself take anything for granted. He also won’t take his foot off the gas until he’s reached his final destination.
As Igarashi travels from Hawaii to Europe, Australia to El Salvador, Brazil to South Africa and beyond, it's all done with one target in mind: the WSL Finals at Trestles, in San Clemente, California, USA. Raised just up the road in Huntington Beach, there's nothing Igarashi wants more in life than to claim the number one spot in front of friends and family.
However, Igarashi knows nothing will come easy as his peers are an incredibly talented collection, driven by the same hunger and dealing with the same lessons as the athletic natural footer.
Chapters II is a fly-on-the-wall look into the day-to-day life of an elite surfer and his motley entourage. Hit play now on the video at the top of the page to join Igarashi and company as they circle the globe, honing in on success but soaking up their spectacular surroundings along the way. Enjoy.
