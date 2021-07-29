Watch Video4 min
Strap in for Karl Berglind’s full-clip rocket ride in Lunar Landscapes

Watch the video above to see Sweden's Karl Berglind on a high-octane chase through the otherworldly skate terrain of Montana’s concrete behemoths!
Karl Berglind

SwedenSweden
A very interesting thing has happened in skatepark design in the north-west of America. Three neighbouring states with space to spare have created a skatepark revolution featuring dreamscapes that seem to have dropped out of the sky.
Kalle Berglind deep in the timberline of Montana while shooting Lunar Landscapes.
Karl Berglind deep in the timberline in Montana
© Embry Rucker
Karl Berglind pops out of a rounded rainbow lip deep in session for Lunar Landscapes in Montana, USA.
Karl Berglind performs a Backside Noseblunt
© Embry Rucker
Kalle Berglind sweeps a boneless one into the rough concrete transition of a reservoir run-off in Montana. Just to the right of shot, obscured by the mountain, you can see the drone pursuing him.
Karl Berglind sweeps a Boneless In
© Embry Rucker
Karl Berglind plays the solitary mental game of skateboarding. An accident out here would necessitate a medical airlift so nothing can be left to chance.
A moment to ponder his next move
© Embry Rucker
Karl Berglind styles out a Front Rock
© Embry Rucker
Gone are the safety features and the cramped lines of litigation-crazy California, with its prime real estate prices and endless rules. Instead, what has developed in the north-west region is a kind of gigantic, sinuous, avant-garde skatepark design of such grandeur and ambition that it can only be described as visionary.
Many of them are projects of international standard and scope, plunked on the perimeter of otherwise sleepy mill towns. Those of nearby Oregon and Washington states are already the stuff of skateboarding folklore, but inland Montana is where the magic is happening today.
Karl Berglind heads back up a Montana mountain trail to reshoot a pursuit sequence for Lunar Landscapes.
Berglind felt right at home in the mountains of Montana
© Embry Rucker
Karl Berglind channels his inner Neil Blender as he skates through a cold Montana night session.
Karl Berglind performs a Lien Air
© Embry Rucker
Karl Berglind throws some shapes into a boosted boneless in the wilds of Montana, USA.
Karl Berglind hits a Boosted Boneless
© Embry Rucker
Karl Berglind creatively negotiates an impasse on a Montana mountain trail while searching out Lunar Landscapes.
Karl Berglind nails a Hippie Jump
© Embry Rucker
Montana is traditionally known as big sky country and the openness of the terrain is reflected in the remarkable skatepark design there. Given his natural affinity with the climate and skate terrain of his native Sweden, we asked the sublimely talented Karl Berglind if he would like to experience the lunar landscapes that master-craftsmen like Evergreen and Dreamland have poured into the spellbinding scenery of America’s last wide-open space.
A perfect symbiosis of skater and space, we hope you enjoy what he came back with.
