Skateboarding
Skateboarding
Strap in for Karl Berglind’s full-clip rocket ride in Lunar Landscapes
Watch the video above to see Sweden's Karl Berglind on a high-octane chase through the otherworldly skate terrain of Montana’s concrete behemoths!
A very interesting thing has happened in skatepark design in the north-west of America. Three neighbouring states with space to spare have created a skatepark revolution featuring dreamscapes that seem to have dropped out of the sky.
Gone are the safety features and the cramped lines of litigation-crazy California, with its prime real estate prices and endless rules. Instead, what has developed in the north-west region is a kind of gigantic, sinuous, avant-garde skatepark design of such grandeur and ambition that it can only be described as visionary.
Many of them are projects of international standard and scope, plunked on the perimeter of otherwise sleepy mill towns. Those of nearby Oregon and Washington states are already the stuff of skateboarding folklore, but inland Montana is where the magic is happening today.
Montana is traditionally known as big sky country and the openness of the terrain is reflected in the remarkable skatepark design there. Given his natural affinity with the climate and skate terrain of his native Sweden, we asked the sublimely talented Karl Berglind if he would like to experience the lunar landscapes that master-craftsmen like Evergreen and Dreamland have poured into the spellbinding scenery of America’s last wide-open space.
A perfect symbiosis of skater and space, we hope you enjoy what he came back with.