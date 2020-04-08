The recovery season that saw Katie Ormerod seal a world title

The snapshot:

At the end of 2019–20 winter campaign, Katie Ormerod had clinched five World Cup podium places and she sealed the overall title when the final round was called off. That made her the first-ever British snowboarder to win a World Cup title. And it was just her comeback season. The 22-year-old had missed 18 months of the sport after breaking her heel on the eve of the Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The big picture:

Seen as a medal hope for Great Britain in South Korea, Ormerod broke her wrist on a training run just two days before the Games started. Used to suffering injuries, she headed back out a day later and once again had a bad landing. This time the pain was unbearable. "My previous injuries felt like paper cuts compared with the pain in my foot. I collapsed in agony," she said.

Ormerod had broken her heel bone in two. She had immediate surgery and two pins placed into the heel. She was forced to stay in hospital for eight days and watch her teammates compete for medals.

The road to recovery:

Ormerod was used to dealing with injuries, having snapped her anterior cruciate ligament, the meniscus in both knees, broken both her arms, chipped an L3 vertebrae and fractured a shoulder. But this was different.

There were a further six operations on the broken heel and three months on crutches. As well as plenty of dark days, as she wondered if she would ever be able to compete again. "One day, I realised maybe it would help if I talked about my troubles. It turns out a lot of athletes with big injuries go through similar experiences. I wasn’t alone," she recalled.

It took 11 weeks of rehab for Ormerod to be able to take her first step without crutches. Then, a week after her 21st birthday, she went on her first run in more than 30 weeks.

Just three weeks later, she was back on her snowboard for the first time in seven months and taking her first tentative runs down the hill at the SnoZone indoor snow centre in Milton Keynes.

Katie Ormerod © Syo van Vliet/Red Bull Content Pool

The comeback:

Fully fit for the first time since the 2017–18 season, Ormerod claimed second place in the Big Air World Cup in New Zealand and then secured four podium finishes in Italy, Switzerland, Canada and the USA. Finishing the slopestyle season with 2,600 points, the Briton clinched the 2020 title and was even able to look back on her injury as a blessing in disguise.

"Obviously, you never want to get hurt," she said. "But my snowboarding is the best it's ever been. The timeout meant I could work hard in the gym, visualise a lot and work out what I wanted to do. Tricks started to happen naturally, like the new Double Backflip that's helped me get on the podium."