Kelly Sildaru wins slopestyle crystal globe

Kelly Sildaru cemented her status as the world’s best women’s slopestyle skier as she dominated the rest of the field in Silvaplana, Switzerland, to earn victory and win her first FIS World Cup slopestyle title and take home a coveted crystal globe.

Having won the season-opener in Stubai, Austria, and then triumphed at Mammoth Mountain, USA, Sildaru knew that a podium finish in Switzerland would be enough to secure the crystal globe.

The 20-year-old had easily qualified for the top eight on Thursday thanks to a best score of 92.50, while her nearest title challenger Sarah Höfflin finished a disappointing ninth with an 81.25. Canada’s Megan Oldham also had an outside chance of taking the slopestyle title, but could only finish 10th.

With the title firmly in her grasp, Sildaru produced a clean and controlled first run to take the lead with an 88.25. She then watched as each challenger failed to threaten her score, securing the title and ending the slopestyle season undefeated.

Sildaru said: "It was a very crazy and busy season. It started very well for me and ended even better. I'm super happy."

France’s Tess Ledeux , who had won two of the previous three Silvaplana competitions, claimed second place and Norway’s Johanne Killi was third.

Double Olympic champion Eileen Gu chose not to compete in Switzerland, having already wrapped up both the halfpipe and park and pipe overall title.