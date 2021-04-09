Kevin Benavides back on KTM: “My heart was always orange”

“I started to ride motorbikes when I was three years old,” Benavides revealed. “I learned how to ride a bicycle and the next day I was on a small motorbike. After that I never stopped. I get on a bike every day I can.”

“I started to ride motorbikes when I was three years old,” Benavides revealed. “I learned how to ride a bicycle and the next day I was on a small motorbike. After that I never stopped. I get on a bike every day I can.”

“I started to ride motorbikes when I was three years old,” Benavides revealed. “I learned how to ride a bicycle and the next day I was on a small motorbike. After that I never stopped. I get on a bike every day I can.”

As current Dakar champion, Benavides is one of the hottest properties in rally-raid right now. The Argentinian has also scored runner-up results at the 2017 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and at the 2018 Dakar Rally.

As current Dakar champion, Benavides is one of the hottest properties in rally-raid right now. The Argentinian has also scored runner-up results at the 2017 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and at the 2018 Dakar Rally.

As current Dakar champion, Benavides is one of the hottest properties in rally-raid right now. The Argentinian has also scored runner-up results at the 2017 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and at the 2018 Dakar Rally.