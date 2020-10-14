Kevin Hansen wasted no time getting up to speed for impressive rally debut

A rally-raid rookie is about to bring his machine across the finish line of a gruelling ride stretching over 1,000km through southern Spain. An alert on the dashboard informs him that he’s passed the last waypoint of the rally. His co-driver gives him the thumbs up and it’s full gas to the finish line.

Kevin Hansen is no stranger to high-speed competition, he’s excelled in the elite category of World Rallycross for the past four seasons. But this is rally-raid – the discipline of the Dakar – and motorsport at its most unpredictable. For the 22-year-old Swede to bring his OT3 to the finish line of Rally Andalucía is a stunning achievement, especially as he only found out he’d be racing here 10 days ago!

“Passing through the last waypoint on the final stage is something I’ll never forget,” Hansen recalls. “Coming up the hill back to the bivouac, seeing the finish line and completing the rally. We were so pumped in the car!”

Meticulous preparation is part and parcel of rally-raid, it’s essential if you’re going to survive in this mode of endurance racing. So how did Hansen get himself ready when he was given just two days' notice that he’d be standing in for the injured Blade Hildebrand of the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team in Spain?

“It was just one week before the rally started that I got the news I had a spot,” Hansen said. “That gave me two days to get to France for a test and straight afterwards was the rally in Spain. Of course I said yes, I had a smile as big as when I got my first Red Bull hat!”

This may have been Hansen’s first shot at rally-raid, but it’s something that’s been on his mind for a while now. Around this time last year he heard about the brand-new Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team and their plans to race the 2020 Dakar. The OT3 by Overdrive had been built especially to give the next generation of offroaders a pathway into the side-by-side category of motorsports’ most extreme event. This was something Hansen immediately knew he wanted to be part of.

Kevin Hansen soon got to grips with the OT3 © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Driving World Rallycross is Hansen’s first love and competing alongside his brother Timmy in a team managed by his father Kenneth and mother Susann is a dream come true. But the younger Hansen brother feels that rallycross and rally-raid are both unique racing disciplines and is determined to make room in his life for the two sports.

“I want to test myself in rally-raid and I want to continue with rallycross,” Hansen explains. “They are such different sports that I don’t feel like one takes over from the other.”

One of the many differences is that in rally-raid you're not alone in the car. One of the first phone calls Hansen made after finding out he would race Rally Andalucía was to his co-driver François Cazalet. The pair hit it off first on the phone, and then in their OT3.

“At the rally we took really big steps forward and we both got to understand each other,” Hansen remembers. “In the end we had a spot-on partnership. I really like to work with François, our styles fitted perfectly with each other.”

The rally-raid rookie slotted in seamlessly alongside fellow Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team drivers Mitch Guthrie Jr. and Seth Quintero as well as the support crew. Hansen also took every opportunity he could to mine Dakar legends Nasser Al-Attiyah , Stéphane Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz for advice. There was also a phone call to former rallycross team-mate Sébastien Loeb , a 14-time Dakar stage winner.

“I spoke to Nasser before and after every stage to get tips,” Hansen reveals. “I had ideas in my head that he helped me put into practice. He was a big part of the progression I made.”

Even if this was my first rally, I’m still a competitive guy Kevin Hansen WRX Hansen’s progression during the four stages of Rally Andalucía was rapid. A couple of seventh place finishes in the side-by-side race on the opening two days were the springboard for a spectacular finish to the rally. On stage three Hansen delivered the Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team’s first podium finish of the week. This was backed up by another strong drive on the final day to secure fourth place overall in his category. “I felt good in the car and felt confident with the work that the mechanics were doing,” Hansen recalls. “I’m really happy that the results were there because even if this was my first rally, I’m still a competitive guy.”

Mitch Guthrie Jr., Seth Quintero and Kevin Hansen © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Following a successful debut, Hansen still has rally-raid ambitions left to achieve… and not just any old ambitions.