Check out Kieran Reilly's custom Tall Order 187

Bike
It takes most professional BMXers years of hard graft to get their first signature frame. Kieran Reilly is no different. The British rider has been refining his spins and flips for more than a decade. The difference is that he's managed to score his own signature colourway and is still only 20-years-old.
The exciting BMX park talent signed to fellow Brit Bas Keep's Tall Order team back in 2019 and has been pushing the boundaries of what's possible on a 20' wheel bike ever since. As well as his own rose gold finish on the brand's 187 V3 frame, he has a smattering of signature Tall Order components.
For his latest project – the world's first Triple Flair – Reilly was able to choose a frame that he knew like the back of his hand. The third iteration of Tall Order's 187 frame is made for the whips and rotation of park riding, while its tapered chainstays allow for the fitting of a larger sprocket – enabling riders to crank into jumps with even more speed.
The rest of the bike is divided between Tall Order and Federal components – including Reilly's signature Tall Order Reilly Park tyres – but there are some interesting tweaks that you won't find on a bog-standard BMX. He opted to run a tubeless set-up for both wheels, helping him minimise the chance of a blowout from the sheer impact of the landing. Reilly also kept his gyro set-up for the attempt, this is what allows him to rotate his handlebars a complete 360° rotation – Eclat's caliper was relied on for breaking power.
Finished in his signature rose gold and with Red Bull decals on the frame and stem, this was a custom build made for a record-breaker.
The specs
- Frame: Tall Order 187 V3, Kieran Reilly Rose Gold, 20.8”
- Fork: Tall Order Ramp Fork
- Rear hub: Tall Order Dynamics Cassette, Black, 9t
- Front hub: Tall Order Dynamics
- Rear rim: Alienation TCS Vandal, Black
- Front rim: TBC
- Tyres: Tall Order Reilly Park, Black, 2.1”
- Headset: Federal Integrated, Black
- Cranks: Federal Vice 2 24mm, Matt Black, 170mm
- Sprocket: Tall Order One Logo, Black, 31t
- Bottom bracket: Federal Vice 2
- Chain: KMC K1SL
- Handlebars: Tall Order Ramp, Black, 9.5
- Stem: Federal Element Front Load
- Saddle: Tall Order 1 Combo Seat, Black with white embroidery
- Grips: Tall Order Catch, Black
- Bar ends: Tall Order Catch, Black
- Brake Lever: Odyssey M2
- Gryo: Snafu Mobius
- Brake: Eclat Talon U-Brake
- Pedals: Federal Command, Black