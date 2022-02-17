Get ready to crown a King and Queen at a freeride contest unlike any other

Welcome to the fifth edition of the Kings & Queens of Corbet’s.

You’ve likely seen a photo of the legendary, steep Corbet’s Couloir. If you’ve ever ridden the famed 52-person Aerial Tram at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for that 10.5-minute ascent to the top of Rendezvous Mountain, then you know. And bets are that you’ve noticed a virtual buzz every February for the past five years about the coulee’s namesake freeride contest, drawing the top skiers and snowboarders in the world for a chance to be crowned Queen and King.

Competitors wait in Corbet's Cabin before the 2021 event © Matthew Doherty/Red Bull Content Pool

The mountain

Corbet’s Couloir sits in the northwest of Wyoming, in the heart of Bridger-Teton National Forest. The snow-chalked chimney cuts through a vertical cliff band 750ft as the crow flies from the waffles at Corbet’s Cabin. The resort’s tram offers front-row views to scope out sharks below the 90-degree cornice lip. The good news: the coulee has a chance of cradling a fair amount of powder below the drop.

The venue at Kings and Queens of Corbet’s at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort © Brett Willham/Red Bull Content Pool

Mountaineer Barry Corbet first set eyes on the three-metre-wide chute, which fans out beneath the ominous limestone escarpment like a witch’s broom, in 1960, while surveying the terrain for setting up ski operations. More than 60 years ago, the thought of a skier airing into the heart-racing line was a whisper. But Corbet’s prediction was target-hitting.

Before the end of the decade, local 19-year-old ski patroller Lonnie Ball took the plunge during the resort’s second season of operation. In the late '80s, extreme skiing pioneer and Jackson Hole’s late ambassador Doug Coombs took the wallride, hair blown back, headband on. Today, first descents have been sent by dogs, mountain bikers Casey Brown and Cam McCaul, sit-skier and two-time Paralympic champion Chris Devlin-Young, and nine-year-old grommets.

The competition

Then, six years ago, the idea for a session-style comp in the mesmerising zone was hatched by Jackson local and Freeride World tour champ Jess McMillan and fellow competitor Griffin Post. Today, while few have their eyes set on descending the line, more than 20 million viewers tune in each year to watch athletes huck their biggest, sweetest tricks into the chute.

Competitors leave the tram at Kings & Queens of Corbet's © Matthew Doherty/Red Bull Content Pool Yuki Kadono prepares to do his thing © Brett Willham/Red Bull Content Pool Kadono shows no fear on a huge jump © Amy Jimmerson/Red Bull Content Pool Max Martin gains some big air © Amy Jimmerson/Red Bull Content Pool Sam Schwartz is caught mid-flight © Amy Jimmerson/Red Bull Content Pool Caite Zeliff thrills the fans © Brett Wilhelm/Red Bull Content Pool Alex Hall tames the fearsome mountain © Amy Jimmerson/Red Bull Content Pool Veronica Paulsen sends it off a huge jump © Amy Jimmerson/Red Bull Content Pool

Beneath blue skies and tossed with four inches of fresh, soft snow, the inaugural Kings & Queen’s of Corbet’s in 2018 took off with 25 athletes and 500 spectators. The parameters? The best trick thrown off the 30ft cliff was crowned the winner. The invitation-only roster included big-name pros, local legends, and up-and-comers like X-games veteran Hana Beaman and local former ski racer Caite Zeliff, the first Queen in history and two-time crown holder.

Every year, contenders up the ante. Queen of 2020 Veronica Paulsen stomped a jaw-dropping backflip into the couloir. The year before, Travis Rice swept the title with a massive switch frontside 540 off the top. Two-time winner Karl Fostvedt took home last year’s crown with a switch-cork 900 out the gate, finishing with a mega 1080 on the booter below.

Defending Queen, Madison Blackley, won based on style. Blackley dropped the goat path adjacent to the gut then linked up a shifty air indy grab, backside 360, and frontside 360 with an indy for best-of-the-ladies.

A new concept for 2022

This year you can also cast your vote for your favourite Kings & Queens of Corbet’s run during and after the live show for the People’s Choice Award, so be sure to tune in.

Each contestant gets two runs. The amped athletes take the in-run, get rowdy mid-air, hopefully land, and speed into the jump line below set by the JHMR park crew on the 40-degree slope. Organisers restrict the run from traffic for two weeks, to ensure optimal snow for the comp, and when the conditions align, it’s go time.

S tream the action live from your mobile device or smart TV by downloading the Red Bull TV App .