Deury Corniel is training body and mind in his own slice of paradise

For Deury Corniel , every day starts with a complete mental reset, but the same simple determination – to take every trick to the next level and become the best kitesurfer in the world.

The 21-year-old from the Dominican Republic loves his sport so much he knows that as soon as he gets in the water, that's it for the day. That's why those moments on the beach in the early morning are key to an approach that's all about preparing himself mentally and physically, so he can push himself to the limit.

Cabarete is kitesufing paradise and Corniel makes the most of his backyard © David Pou/Red Bull Content Pool

"I get up early, check out the weather and the wind, I do yoga, or go for a walk or run," he explains. "Then, I do some body training and only then do I train in the water. You need this moment to start the day with a fresh head, to start from zero. Every day is a new day for me. The bottom line is that I do kitesurfing and I'm going to do it better.

"Everything plays a role. Your mind is what takes control. When you're well, mentally and physically, you need a moment to relax, to relax your muscles. It's an extreme sport, with a lot of abrupt movements, so in this moment you don't think very much. You just listen to the water, the sand, the wind… you are calm. It's your moment."

After a long break, Corniel returned to competition recently at the Freestyle World Cup in Tarifa, Spain. His training routines have helped him to avoid injuries and stay focused on his ambition to be the best in the business.

Big air in 'La Boca' © David Pou/Red Bull Content Pool I don’t get tired of kitesurfing, I could do it for hours and hours every day Deury Corniel

He's got a straightforward daily plan at his home in Cabarete, one of the most popular surfing spots in the Caribbean. He has his own gym in the backyard of his house: a set of weights, a mirror, a mat and a rope with a bar hanging from a branch of a tree. It's simple, but it works.

"You need to be in good shape, not too heavy and you need to feel good with yourself," he says. "Each trick has its own discipline and you need to train to prevent injuries."

All day, everyday is Corniel's approach to his craft © David Pou/Red Bull Content Pool

After he’s got his head clear and worked on his body, it's time for Corniel to grab his kite and board, ride the waves and try out new tricks. No schedule, no rush, just until he gets tired – which could take a long time.

"I don’t get tired of kitesurfing, I could do it for hours and hours every day," he says. It helps if he's in the water with friends, a situation that encourages him to push harder and try out different things.

"There's a lot of competition among riders and when you're training with someone else and they do a trick, you want to do it too, but perform it better. And you keep trying. This is a big feeling – one of the most enjoyable things in life."

Corniel creates kitesurf perfection at 'La Boca' © David Pou/Red Bull Content Pool

Corniel pushes the boundaries every day, with his eyes firmly on getting 10s from the judges in competition. He knows that level of commitment just wouldn't be possible if he didn't have passion for the sport and where he practises it.

"Kitesurfing is my job, my ideal sport and my passion," he says simply. "To be with my kite in good weather and constant wind is the best sensation there is."