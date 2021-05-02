Part of this story Nicola Abadjiev Bulgaria View Profile

When he turned 18, Nicola Abadjiev 's parents gave him a camper van they'd been fixing up at home in Sofia, Bulgaria to transport him and his kitesurfing gear to the ocean.

For Abadjiev it was a gift of freedom, enabling him to drive himself to some of Europe's best-loved kiting spots. He set out on an epic 3,500km trip through six countries to Tarifa, the windy southern-most tip of Spain, which is a favourite spot for Europe's kiting community.

Coming from Bulgaria, the 21-year-old now splits his time between Tarifa and Sofia, and repeats his mammoth drive regularly, stopping to kite in countries like France along the way if he hears the weather conditions will be right.

It's a long drive from Sofia for Nicola Abadjiev to reach places like this © Ivaylo Donchev/Red Bull Content Pool

"I love seeing the world and it's a pretty crazy trip," he said of the drive, which he's done alone, with his sister and with his girlfriend. "I always check the weather forecasts in the morning before I start driving. If I see a good forecast along the route, I just move pull off the highway and go and check out the beach."

It's a chance to take some time out, enjoy some spectacular terrain and think about things – a time to make the journey count.

"I play my music and just cruise," he said.

Even when he's in Spain, Abadjiev and his van are inseparable.

"I'm on the road a lot, even when I’m based in Spain. I keep moving around to find the best spots to kite and I even sleep in my van sometimes," he said. "Being in Tarifa is a great way to push my riding and see what the other riders are up to."

Any beach can become a new spot when Abadjiev is on the road © Ivaylo Donchev/Red Bull Content Pool

The driving and the travelling complement the kiting lifestyle and the love of freedom.

"Kiting is something amazing, something I can't describe with words," he explained. "It makes me feel free and makes me feel really strong and happy. Kiting for me is another world, it's what makes me happiest in this life."

