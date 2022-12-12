Just how do Kitesurfing and Kiteboarding differ?

Now, when it comes to a free-spirited action sport such as this definitions might get a little blurry and even be differently interpreted in different parts of the world. We thought it a good idea to define the basics rather than to stuff any rider into a particular box. After all, if it wasn't for these riders breaking barriers, there wouldn't be any of these sub disciplines, such as Big Air for Red Bull King of the Air and Red Bull Megaloop, Freestyle and Racing (that is where things get murky). So...
01
What is Kitesurfing?
Kitesurfing is a wind-powered watersport that uses a kite and a board to propel you across the water. If we go back to the roots – the sport was originally born out of windsurfing and surfing culture – we would most probably find that this is where the original term came from. To extend from that, in technical terms, kitesurfers ride directional boards (with a front and a back end, similar to surfboards). In addition, kitesurfers (nowadays anyway), such as ‘strapless king’ Airton Cozzolino specialise in wave-riding (surfing).
That being said, it doesn’t have to involve wave surfing – kitesurfing can be done on mirror-flat lagoons, as well as in choppy seas or big waves. All you need is wind and water.
02
What is Kiteboarding?
As the sport spread around the world, the term 'kiteboarding' emerged. To radically paraphrase the science - kiteboarders ride twin-tip boards similar to wake- and snowboards. It is 'easier' than riding a directional board (but that doesn't make it 'easy'). Directional boards (and the influence of tricks from snow- and wakeboarding) lead to great innovation in jumping as well as doing tricks, rolls and flips.
03
How do I get started?
The cool thing about it is that, much like the world's best who compete in events such as Red Bull King of the Air, you can go down the proverbial 'rabbit hole' on this sport. You can be both a kiteboarder and a kitesurfer and have a room full of kit with a quiver of different boards and kites. Then, you can travel to some of the best spots in the world.
To get started though, a few lessons (from an experienced coach) are a must. Any kiter who respects the sport will agree that beginner lessons are essential. As well as getting you up and riding as soon as possible, a good instructor will teach you about the wind, water conditions and furnish you with essential safety know-how and procedures. Without this knowledge, you’re a danger to yourself and everyone else on the water and beach.
04
Events
Under the broad disciplines of kiteboarding and kitesurfing, sub disciplines such as Big Air, have emerged.
Red Bull Megaloop is the most extreme kiteboard event. When the perfect storm hits the Netherlands, with winds over 35 knots, 16 of the world’s best kiteboarders will be challenged to show their biggest megaloops. From April 1 to November 1 we’re all on standby, to wait for the perfect conditions. The event is one of the qualifiers for Red Bull King of the Air.
Red Bull King of the Air first took place in Hawaii in the early 2000s before moving to Cape Town in 2013. It has served as the single biggest driver of progression in the sport of Big Air kiteboarding, with riders pushing the limits of amplitude, variety, execution and difficulty grade of the tricks to earn the crown.
The event has been at the forefront of Big Air kiteboarding innovation throughout the past decade and the 10th edition was no different. The prestigious affair featured a fleet of 18 of the world’s most extreme kiteboarders and took place at Kite Beach in Cape Town. Recap all the action and be on standby for next year's weather window from 24 November and 9 December.