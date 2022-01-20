Watch Matthias Dandois deliver a show in the snow in the Kitzbühel Spin-Off

When a Frenchman stands at the starting gate of the legendary Streif, anything can happen – even things that no one thought possible. In 1995 it was French downhill icon Luc Alphand who achieved such a feat by securing two wins on the most demanding course in the world.

Another Frenchman, Alexis Pinturault , has also achieved the seemingly impossible in Kitzbühel. The alpine all-rounder has won the last three combined downhill and slalom races held at the iconic Austrian mountain.

Dandois prepares to make his way to the top of The Streif © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

This year, the 82nd edition of the Hahnenkamm will again feature two downhill races, just like 27 years ago. But this time the competitors will launch their thrilling run from a newly renovated hut that’s been extended by one floor.

To celebrate the extension of the iconic hut, and because all good things come in threes, the French superstar trinity has been completed by nine-time BMX Flatland World Champion Matthias Dandois .

Feeling on top of the world © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool It was an amazing experience to perform in front of the Red Bull Symphonic Orchestra because it really felt like they were all playing just for me Matthias Dandois

An iconic ski slope + BMX + Red Bull Symphonic = Kitzbühel Spin-off

Matthias Dandois puts on a show in the snow © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool Conductor Natalia Villanueva García leads the Max Steiner Orchestra © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool Taking a well-earned rest © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool Red Bull Symphonics with the Max Steiner Orchestra © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool Dandois shows off his undeniable talent © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool Markus 'Krooked' Wagner plays along with the orchestra © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool Reinhard 'Camo' Rietsch provided the soundtrack © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

One of the world's best BMX flatland riders, Dandois proved that he is equally adept at delivering a world-class performance in the snow as he performed an array of tricks on the roof of the iconic Streif start house.

And to act as inspiration, the Frenchman reached the top of the mountain by riding in Pinturault's winning gondola. But instead of packing skis, Dandois was armed with his trusty BMX. "It was a great feeling to sit in Alex's gondola,” he said. “It really felt like home. It was a very nice arc that we could draw between the race and our project.”

Boarding the legendary Alexis Pinturault gondola © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

While Dandois performed an array of breathtaking tricks, the Frenchman had a unique soundtrack to act as inspiration, courtesy of the Red Bull Symphonic. The drum and bass masterminds Camo & Krooked reinterpreted the song Set it Off together with classical composer Christian Kolonovits and the Max Steiner Orchestra, led by conductor Natalia Villanueva García.

The result was a unique fusion of different musical genres that helped to motivate Dandois as he produced a dazzling display.

Matthias Dandois was inspired by a unique musical soundtrack © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

“The idea of the shoot was actually pretty simple, to perform BMX fatland tricks on top of one of the most special places in the world, the mountain of Kitzbühel," explained Dandois.

"We wanted to create a symbiosis between BMX and classical music. It’s amazing as I have a few friends taking part in the race this weekend, so it’s fun to be standing on top of their starting gate! It’s a really nice connection between this project and the race.”

This is a very special place because the best skiers in the world will be racing one floor below us Markus 'Krooked' Wagner

The masterminds: Matthias Dandois and Camo & Krooked © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

"This is a very special place because one floor below us the best skiers in the world will be raicing," said Markus ‘Krooked’ Wagner, who knows a thing or two about creating something unique.

"It feels great," added Reinhard ‘Camo’ Rietsch. "At first I thought to myself, ‘Is this even possible up here on top of the mountain, all covered in snow and with all the instruments and our DJ decks in this cold?’ But it all worked out thanks to some brilliant teamwork."