It's 2nd on the Streif for overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt

Marco Odermatt produced another brilliant downhill performance at the iconic Hahnenkamm race on Sunday to secure second place and extend his lead at the head of the FIS World Cup overall standings.

Odermatt finished fifth in Friday's first downhill race down the fearsome Streif course behind overall rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, which saw his overall FIS World Cup lead cut down by 55 points.

After 5th in Friday's race, Odermatt improved to 2nd on Sunday © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

After opting out of Saturday's slalom, Odermatt was seventh out the start gate on Sunday at Kitzbühel's second downhill race and produced a brilliant controlled run of 1m56.89s in worsening weather conditions.

Starting two racers later, Odermatt's compatriot Beat Feuz was up and down on the splits all the way down, but finished strongly to better Odermatt's time by 0.21s as Austrian Daniel Hemetsberger finished third.

Former Hahnenkamm winner Dominik Paris battled hard for seventh place, as Odermatt cut Kilde's downhill title lead to 44 points with two races left and extended his overall lead to 375 points over Kilde.

Dominik Paris has won on the Strief, but had to settle for 7th this year © Stefan Voitl/Red Bull Content Pool

Odermatt only has 22 FIS World Cup downhill starts, but now has runner-up finishes in the last month at three of the most challenging courses: Bormio, Wengen and now the Kitzbühel classic.