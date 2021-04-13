How I train: Kriss Kyle

Part of this story Kriss Kyle United Kingdom View Profile

From the moment 2015’s mind-melting optical-illusion fest Kaleidoscope dropped onto our screens, it was clear that Kriss Kyle was on another level.

For his latest video, Out of Season, the Scottish athlete wanted to ratchet things up to yet another level – by switching from his BMX to a mountain bike.

Based around an idea Kyle says he had four years ago, the aim was to ‘hang’ stunts in a forest. His dreams finally became reality in a patch of woodland near Meifod in Wales, where Kyle took his Specialized Stumpjumper Evo and twisted, leapt, dived and span his way around a specially designed forest course.

It’s no easy task to move from a lightweight BMX to a much heavier and more unwieldy mountain bike and then throw it round something like a curved wall ride – a trick rarely, if ever, performed on a mountain bike. It takes a whole new set of skills and extra levels of strength.

Here, Kyle reveals how he managed the transition from one bike discipline to another, and the methods he used to train his body and mind for his latest challenge.

How much time do you spend on your bike during the week?

Usually six days a week. It could be on the BMX, mountain bike or I’ve got an electric mountain bike now, too, which is probably one of the best things I’ve ever bought. I need to get off it as every time I go out at the moment I take the e-bike. It’s making me lazy! I use it to scout for spots – if we’re filming in the woods, I’ll use it to pedal around to find the best places to film.

Kriss has only been riding MTB since 2019... © Eisa Bakos

How do you divide time between riding BMX and mountain bike?

Riding the mountain bike is like learning to ride all over again. The tricks I do on my BMX are not easy, but when I do them on the mountain bike it’s a lot harder. I’m having to relearn everything – how the bike pops, the suspension, the way it handles. It’s like learning a whole new sport. Sometimes I worry that I’m riding my mountain bike too much as opposed to my BMX, but it all carries over. There’s no such thing as riding too much of one thing.

What’s an average day training?

I get up, go for a run, then ride my BMX in the morning for about two hours, just going for it. After lunch, I’ll ride mountain bikes for a few hours, so I’m getting the best of both worlds. With the mountain bike, it’s more about building endurance – doing hill climbs and then blasting down local trails and improving my fitness. Sometimes I find myself attempting a trick 100 times, and, due to the [endurance I've built up from] running, I find I can go for longer and keep trying it over and over. When I was younger I didn’t used to train, but as I’ve gone into bigger projects I’ve realised training played a bigger part of it than I thought.

Mountain biking helps Kriss build his endurance © Samantha Saskia Dugon

How does running help your cycling?

With running, I sometimes do 5k with a weighted vest, which I like to do instead of longer runs – switch it up and put the weight on. It gets more out of me instead of running longer without it. A 5k hill run works well too as I feel like I’m actually working. It’s building my legs and it helps my weight, too. I should be light and nimble but also strong.

Do you stick to a training schedule?

I don’t have a schedule. That’s why I was drawn to BMXing – there are no rules, you make up the tricks. You don’t need to train, but to be the best athlete you possibly can be I think you should. I enjoy the training side of it, and it is a full-time job.

Training allows Kriss to be able to pull of out-of-this-world tricks © Fred Murray / Red Bull Content Pool

How often do you work out in a gym?

I do around four weight sessions a week. I do a lot of upper-body work and squats, but I’m not a downhill mountain biker training for races, so I like to keep it more cardio-based. I usually just use dumbbells for everything, and do some deadlifts as well. It’s key that I have a strong upper body so I can manoeuvre the bike.

Any other key workouts?

The other key piece of equipment is the rowing machine. As I’m constantly yanking up on the bike’s handlebars; tucking in while doing flairs, backflips, pulling myself into a little ball, I feel like the rowing machine is the best tool to help that. I don’t want to be too big and bulky – it’s extra weight and in the way.

Do you train yourself mentally?

I start preparing mentally months before any event – visualising myself doing the trick over and over in my head. I’ve done this ever since I was a kid – I dreamed in my head everything I wanted. If you want something badly enough, as long as you dream about it and think about it constantly and never let it out of your head, then it’ll happen. It’s the same with my tricks – I want them, they’re in my head, and that’s why I do it. I love it, that feeling of accomplishment.

Kriss visualises tricks in his head before he attempts them © Eisa Bakos

Is it possible to train your body to withstand injuries?

You can by building muscle, but your body eventually gets used to taking punishment every day. My shins are totally numb, I can’t feel them – that’s from years of being hit by the pedals! There’s never a week that goes by that I don’t have a scratch, cut or bruise. It’s currently my elbow that hurts.

There wasn't a big margin for error, as Kriss found out the hard way © Eisa Bakos

Sometimes you think ‘why am I doing this to myself?’. I’m falling off, getting battered, but then you get the clip or review the footage and that’s exactly why you do it. There’s no feeling like it.