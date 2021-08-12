For his next trick, Kristian Blummenfelt aims to turn gold into iron

Don’t tell Kristian Blummenfelt that the impossible is impossible. “I’ve always believed I can do anything!” he says with a disarming shrug.

Which is just as well because the next trick in an increasingly brilliant career, which has seen him swim, cycle and run all the way from the mountains and fjords of Norway to the top of the triathlon podium in Tokyo, seems even more improbable.

Now he’s going to try to turn gold into iron.

Blummenfelt is seeking to become triathlon’s ultimate Ironman, powering his way into history as the best-ever over the most fiendish of all sporting endurance events.

No one has ever broken seven-and-a-half hours to cover the full Ironman treble of the 2.4-mile swim (3.9km), 112-mile bike ride (180.2km), and 26.2-mile run (42.2km).

Yet early next year, Blummenfelt will be part of a special project that he believes could end up covering the distance in less than seven hours. The consensus is that it’s impossible – but that doesn’t put off the 27-year-old who “dares to dream”.

Before then, though, he’s been invited to take part in his first-ever Ironman at the world championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, in October.

Blummenfelt is heading to Hawaii © Daniel Vázquez

“Only one man has ever won gold and Hawaii Ironman (German Jan Frodeno at the 2008 Beijing Games and the world Ironman championships in 2015), but most people say you couldn’t win them both in the same year,” muses Blummenfelt.

“They also say you can’t win Hawaii at your first attempt – I’ve only done the half-Ironman distance in competition (70.3 miles) – and that you have to race an Ironman at least once before.”

So what makes him believe he can defy those naysayers? Perhaps it’s the same sense of certainty that made him know, even as he stood on the pontoon to dive in, that he’d be crowned the champion on the biggest sporting stage of all.

Blummenfelt offered a study in manic intensity in Japan that makes you realise why sometimes he actually can do something that looks almost physically beyond him.

He drove himself so hard in sweltering conditions over the final kilometre of the 10km run that he ended up in a state of heat exhaustion, being watched by millions around the world as he vomited at roadside and had to be pushed away in a wheelchair.

Blummenfelt has incredible self-belief © Emil Kjos Sollie We dare to say we want to win everything Kristian Blummenfelt

Where does his extraordinary drive come from? “I think a lot has to do with the fact that I really hate to lose,” he says.

“I know if I get to the finish line without having given everything I had and ended up finishing second or third, that’s going to be something that’s going to stick to my mind for not just days or weeks, but maybe even for three years until Paris.

“That’s going to hurt more than actually the pain of the race.”

It’s Blummenfelt’s evident self-belief that’s so striking – and it’s shared by his two team-mates Gustav Iden and Casper Stornes, who, like him, have honed their talent in Bergen, better known as a chilly gateway to the fjords than a hotbed of world-class triathletes.

Blummenfelt began his sporting life as a football goalkeeper, which he jokes was a bit of a waste of his engine that first started propelling him in a local swimming pool. It was there he answered the call of a coach who had a dream of discovering and nurturing a new breed of Norwegian super-triathletes.

“A lot of people reckon the Norwegian team is kind of cocky because they go round and say they want to win all the races. I think it’s a little bit of the mentality in our group – we dare to dream and we dare to say we want to win everything,” says Blummenfelt.

“We’re preparing for it – but if we fail, it’s not a failure. It was just a good run…

“You aren’t going to win every race so it’s important to try to enjoy the journey as well – even though it doesn’t always go super well.” What sets him apart, he thinks, could be his absolute enjoyment of training – and his love for a challenge.

Taking time to rehydrate © Daniel Vázquez

The next challenge will be in Edmonton, Canada, on August 21 when he seeks to win the World Triathlon Championship before going to Hawaii for his Ironman debut on October 9. Typically, he’s not ruling out an incredible treble of a gold medal and two world titles.

For although he reckons it’s great to be back as the conquering hero in Bergen – he’s spent only 40 days at home in the last 13 months as he’s pursued his dream of winning gold around the globe – he’s already back in feverish training with scientists looking at how he can still improve.

“I was down in the testing lab today doing this bike test where I’m on the turbo measuring my anaerobic and aerobic threshold and VO2 max and there were five or six professors there to see what they could measure, do everything they can to understand what they can do to make the human body go faster.”

Blummenfelt is chasing a treble of Tokyo gold and two world titles © Daniel Vázquez

Along with the champion in London 2012 and in Rio four years later, Britain’s Alistair Brownlee, Blummenfelt will get special help from 10 athletes he chooses to be his ‘drafters’ and use every possible technological advantage to break the fabled seven-hour Ironman barrier.

“I think actually long distances suit me better than shorter distance. I have the dream of winning all the races,” says Blummenfelt.

Don’t put it past this most driven of athletes. “I’m often a guy who believes that I can do more than I actually can do!” he laughs.

And the great thing about the golden Ironman? He then actually goes out and outstrips his dreams.