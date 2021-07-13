Duos don’t get much more iconic than Krystian Kowalewski and VALORANT

But prior to that he got into the mood for the Greek event by exploring the synergy between freerunning and Riot Games's first person shooter game VALORANT, ahead of the upcoming Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final – the climax of the largest global VALORANT university tournament.

To hype up the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final on July 17-18, the 22-year-old was put through his paces in Adrenaline Spike – a thrilling, style-blending video merging the two worlds together.

"In both VALORANT and freerunning, your reaction time has to be on point" © Spike Smigelski/Red Bull Content Pool

In freerunning, creativity, difficulty, flow and execution are the key qualities that separate the world's best from the rest, something that helps in VALORANT, where quick reactions and decision making is required of all players intent on thriving in it.

When a Spike (a bomb that agents lay or defuse when trying to win a round) is planted in Berlin, Kowalewski takes on the character Jett's abilities and races to find and neutralise it.

Jett is the most agile VALORANT agent available, with her nimbleness and aerial ability most suited to a freerunner.

Kowalewski sets off through Berlin and needs all of his skills to navigate and overcome the dangers he encounters. The agent Brimstone, who's equipped with an incendiary grenade launcher, creates a lingering fire zone before Cypher tries to track him and gain intelligence by setting small cameras and traps along the route.

Krystian Kowalewski in action during the shooting of Adrenaline Spike © Spike Smigelski / Red Bull Content Pool

After his adventure across Berlin, that also took in the iconic Berlin U-Bahn system underground, Kowalewski said: "I started playing VALORANT as Jett and got hooked pretty early. Now, pretty much every time I have some time off, I'm playing it, my girlfriend is playing it and all my friends.

"Blending VALORANT and freerunning, reality and virtual reality, looks pretty sick. There are also some elements of movement in VALORANT, such as stutter jumps, wall running and jumping that are real freerunning moves.

"Overall, in both VALORANT and freerunning, your reaction time has to be on point. If you mess something up, you have to react very, very quickly."

The streets of Berlin blended with the virtual world for the course © Spike Smigelski/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Campus Clutch is a grassroots tournament open to student teams of all skill levels, designed to be a starting point for the best up and coming VALORANT players and teams. So far, more than 25,000 students in over 400 events have competed for the chance to reach this stage of the competition. The very best student teams from each country now have the chance to prove themselves on the world stage.

Regional finals took place during the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final Knockout Round and the top 12 teams have won their ticket to the World Final in Madrid, happening on July 17-18, 2021 .

Watch live on July 17-18 on twitch.tv/redbull