In it for the kicks: why Kübra Dağlı is hungry for more taekwondo titles

Like many athletes, Turkish taekwondo poomsae champion Kübra Dağlı had to put many of her plans on ice last year. Perhaps unsurprisingly then, when we spoke to her in Istanbul recently, we found her reflective, but full of enthusiasm and ready to tackle the new season head on…

Pursue your dreams, they’ll get tired one day Kübra Dağlı Hi Kübra. For those who might not have encountered you before, how would you describe yourself? I'm Kübra Dağlı, 24 years old, from Isparta in Turkey, originally; however, I was born and raised in Istanbul. I'm an athlete from an athletic family. My father is a boxing coach and my uncle is a taekwondo trainer, so I was always into sports and familiar with the concepts. That's how my journey started. I studied paediatric development at university because I love children, but once I started to become successful in sports, my career focus changed accordingly and I ended up enrolling in the Faculty of Sports Sciences. Apart from that, I graduated from Sakarya University this year, from the department of teaching. What I can tell you about myself, in general, is that if I love something I'm doing, I'll go to any lengths to succeed. Eventually, you have to somehow love the thing you're doing to be successful. That’s pretty much my philosophy of life.

How was 2020 for you?

It all started well from my end. We had a great preparatory stage for the World Championship in May. First, I became a champion in Turkey and then I gained another championship title, this time at the International Taekwondo Poomsae Open Cup. I qualified for the World Championship, but then the winds started to change.

Firstly, I broke my finger on the day of the World Championship qualification stages. Then, obviously the world moved into a challenging period. The World Championship was cancelled, which I was devastated about as I've been training hard to be part of it for the last four years. After the European championship, I was solely devoted to that. In a nutshell, 2020 started in a good way, but it didn’t go so well after that.

Kübra Dağlı in Istanbul © Nuri Yılmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

Which tournaments will you compete at this year and what are your targets?

If everything goes well, there should be European Championship in Denmark, but it hasn't been confirmed yet. However, we're proceeding with our training programme as if it'll happen on time.

Even though the schedule isn't finalised for this year, it all starts with the Turkish Championship, followed by an international one, then the European Championship should take place in the normal course of events.

2020 meant we all had to live online a bit more. Your social media profile was a bit of a success story though, wasn't it?

It was a period when I spent most of my time at home, but I think I managed it in a very productive way. I practised at home and encouraged other people to do the same. I initiated around 10 or 15 challenges on social media and received plenty of positive feedback.

Everyone started to exercise at home with their family, I tried to encourage them more by sharing some of the posts that I received. I haven’t had much chance to promote my sport during competitive periods, but I had some spare time to do it then.

Have you come across a project that made you say “I wish I could've been part of that” last year?

No, I haven't. I starred in a commercial last year and I was quite surprised about it when I received the offer. There wasn't a project that I wished I could have been a part of, but I wouldn’t say no if I had some options at hand.

Kübra Dağlı wants to be European champion for the fourth time © Nuri Yılmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

What does a regular working day look like for you?

During competitive periods, we usually have running and technical exercises around 6am. What I mean by 'technical exercise' is choreography creation and harmony-oriented practice with the music. When it comes to 8am, I have my breakfast then its time for a rest. My second practice starts at either 5pm or 8pm.

I practise six hours a day during the season. Of course, we spend this time based on a carefully designed system. Except for this, I usually spend some time with my friends and go to the cinema when I have a chance. As I actively use social media, there are of course video shoots that I'm involved with and that’s pretty much how I manage my time.

Do you have any message to give budding athletes who might consider you a role model?

People expect everything to happen instantly and they don’t pay enough attention to persistence, which is not what happens in reality. For instance, I started my sport at the age of 12 and gained the title of World Champion later, when I was 20. One can never be sure if there'll be a success story in the end, of course.