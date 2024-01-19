How Swiss freeskiing stars keep their cool at the Laax Open

Fabian Bösch: It's a spot that I know well, as it's only two hours from where I grew up in Engelberg. I used to come here for training when I was in the sports school as a teenager. On the one hand, that makes it familiar and easy, as you feel at home. But on the other hand, it also increases the pressure a bit because you want to do well. My friends will be here to watch [the finals] on Sunday, I'll have to make sure and qualify so they can come and watch! It will be nice be in front of a busy home crowd.

Mathilde Gremaud: It's my second time competing here, but I don't think it affects me being in front of a home crowd. I think it's always nice to be on home soil. My dad will come watch, and a lot of friends and family who can't be there will follow the livestream. I think that wherever I am, I know I just have to stay focused. The experience probably hits me more in the aftermath, but in the moment, I don't really get distracted.