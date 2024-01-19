How Swiss freeskiing stars keep their cool at the Laax Open
You’re back on Swiss slopes for the Laax Open! Does competing in front of a home crowd increase the pressure?
It's a spot that I know well, as it's only two hours from where I grew up in Engelberg. I used to come here for training when I was in the sports school as a teenager. On the one hand, that makes it familiar and easy, as you feel at home. But on the other hand, it also increases the pressure a bit because you want to do well. My friends will be here to watch [the finals] on Sunday, I'll have to make sure and qualify so they can come and watch! It will be nice be in front of a busy home crowd.
It's my second time competing here, but I don't think it affects me being in front of a home crowd. I think it's always nice to be on home soil. My dad will come watch, and a lot of friends and family who can't be there will follow the livestream. I think that wherever I am, I know I just have to stay focused. The experience probably hits me more in the aftermath, but in the moment, I don't really get distracted.
How do you like the course?
It's a good course. I like it, but the conditions have been difficult at times because of the speed. Just like last year, the jumps are on the bigger side, so as soon as there’s fresh snow or a bit of tailwind, you can’t always clear the jumps.
It's always good to have something that's well-built but also challenging because I think you can either show your worst ski or your best ski. That's something I appreciate. The thing that's a little bit tricky is that the jumps are pretty big, so the conditions need to be really nice and straight to all work out with the speed.
What’s the atmosphere in Laax like – is it competitive with so many athletes in town and so much competition and spectators around?
No, that's the beauty of our sport. Everybody's good friends with each other. You just compete against yourself and the scoreboard, not the people. Since we have the same sponsors, like Red Bull, things are going on like team [photo] shoots, so you get to know everybody well. It's just a nice vibe, and we hang out from time to time.
It's sick to have this crossover. I enjoy this snowboarding and skiing mixed contest because there are many more people to hang out with, and we know everyone from the ski scene. When I see something wearing a Red Bull helmet I always say hi. There are moments when I need my own time, but I like hanging out with everyone. Mostly, we just talk about skiing or how we're feeling – not straight-up competition talk.
How have you seen the freeskiing sport progress over the years?
We’re on the way to getting more exposure on TV, and getting invited for more Swiss TV interviews, for example, but there’s still a big gap to the main sports. But from when I started to where we are now, it's a big, big improvement.
It's been progressing, and there are a lot of girls out there who can make it to the finals. There isn't only this one top eight, and you already kind of know who's going to be on the podium. It's not like that anymore. There are way more girls who are capable of making the finals and grabbing a spot on the podium.
Are you seeing more women than ever entering the sport, Mathilde?
This season, a few of the girls got injured and are taking their time to come back to competition, and some of the older athletes stopped. I feel like there was a big cycle that just ended, and we’re now rebuilding, in terms of the field, as it’s not very filled at the moment. There are maybe between 15-20 girls, whereas in the past couple of years there were around 40. I think this is a great number, and I hope we can reach it again.
Fabian, you suffered an injury back in summer – how did that affect your preparations for this year’s season?
Not that much, actually; it was kind of a lucky time to get injured – if there is a lucky time to get injured! It was right in the off-season, so I was back by the time season preparation started. It just took more time than I was expecting, so that was a little bit frustrating. But in the end, everything turned out good, and I'm feeling 100% again.
Can it be mentally hard after an injury to get back to training and competing?
It depends. I've rarely been injured in my career from a hard trick. So, usually, it's from a small mistake with bigger consequences. Not really from knowing you did something wrong, but from unfortunate circumstances. You can't avoid this, but as long as you don't make a big mistake with your trick, it's easy to get over it. With every injury, it takes time to get confidence back. That's normal. Especially when you have a little bit of pain left – that makes it harder.
What dreams do you still hope to achieve during your career?
The cool thing about freestyle skiing or freestyle sports in general is that it’s not just about competing. I still have some goals left for competing, but I also have a lot of goals when it comes filming and video projects. So, I'm also really looking forward to what comes after my competitive career.
When you’re not busy mastering the snow and ice, what else do you like to do?
It depends. For example, I'd been skiing straight for eight days, so the other day, I just needed a little break and took a rest day to take care of my body. If I had my equipment here, I'd go play hockey. With the team, sometimes we go bowling or visit something around the area, but as of right now, I’ve actually been doing some schoolwork as I started an MBA. It’s online, so I can take my time and go at my pace, which is nice. But I don't have much time as my priority is on skiing.
A lot! Mostly sports, but I can't do everything and have fun with it, so when I'm home I try to do some other stuff, not just skiing, because it gives me so much happiness when I can explore and learn. While I'm [in Laax], I'll play some ice hockey, as I like doing a lot of different sports on ice. I'm also currently in education, doing an internship in marketing. It's nice to get a look at how the other side works – the office side!
