Laia Sanz on how Carlos Sainz boosted her 4-wheel career

The countdown to the start of the 45th edition of the Dakar Rally has just begun. A new challenge, held for the fourth time in Saudi Arabia, and one that both teams and drivers are wary of. According to Race Director, David Castera, it's shaping up to be the most demanding since the event's arrival on the Arabian peninsula.

Today, among its great protagonists, we focus on two rally raid legends in the form of Spanish pair Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz . Although their careers began in different motor racing disciplines, fate led their paths to meet a few years ago with the birth of a new championship: Extreme E. A competition that stood out for being the first in the motor racing world to unite the concepts of climate change, sustainable mobility and gender equality.

I knew next to Carlos I was going to learn a lot… I've received a real masterclass Laia Sanz

Laia Sanz's masterclass in Extreme E © Zak Mauger/Extreme E/Red Bull Content Pool

At that time, Sanz was practically starting from scratch on four wheels and the fact that she was starting her new career era by teaming up with Sainz was something she couldn't miss out on. "I was very motivated and excited, for me it was an important step; cars have always really attracted me and I knew next to Carlos I was going to learn a lot. Throughout the two years that we've been competing together in Extreme E, I've received a real masterclass. Imagine starting this new age of my career alongside a racing legend. I'm learning in leaps and bounds, and I'm learning well".

And it's not like she started out out in a local championship. Sanz made it in style and learned the hard way, competing against world-class drivers. "I had almost zero experience in cars and I saw myself racing against [nine-time WRC champion, Sébastien] Loeb , [four-time Dakar winner, Nasser] Al Attiyah , the Hansens [former World RX champion Timmy Hansen and his brother, Kevin ] and [five-time World RX champion, Johan] Kristoffersson ! It was overwhelming and maybe not the best conditions to learn, but I relied on Carlos and I had no choice but to take a step forward".

¡Vamos Laia! © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Sanz's evolution in just a few months has been spectacular. This season, in her second year in Extreme E, she and Sainz managed to get on the final podium despite the ups and downs. "I'm happy because this year I was one of the fastest women and we managed to finish the season on the podium. Thanks to Carlos, I've been able to evolve quickly and the best thing is that I still have a long way to go to learn and improve."

As Sanz, arguably the best female motorsport athlete in history, explains, Sainz has been an essential part of her first steps in the car category in rally raids. However, the Catalan from Corbera de Llobregat highlights that, of all the things she has learned from him, the need to understand how the car works has been vital. "Carlos continues to be a key part in knowing how to set up the car. He's obsessed with making sure everything is perfect and it's been very good for me to know how to manage this. Last year I was a bit lost, I had enough work to do just driving, but now I have become more sensitive behind the wheel, I understand the car's behaviour and I know what I have to do to set it up."

Whenever she has the opportunity, Sanz praises Sainz's relentless work. "It's incredible that at his age he's still so obsessed with achieving perfection. Overcoming challenges is in his DNA and that, without a doubt, has rubbed off on me".

He's obsessed with making sure everything is perfect and it's been very good for me to know how to manage this Laia Sanz

An unmissable documentary

The recently released career retrospective, Sainz: Live to Compete , has proved vital viewing for Sanz. The six-part series looks in detail at the career of the tireless rally legend throughout his 40 years competing in motorsports' top competitions.

"Although my life has been linked to the world of two wheels, Carlos's career has always interested me. It's not just now that we're working together. I've always been passionate about rallying and Carlos has been a rider I've admired," Sanz explains.

Her favourite part of the series , it turns out, is when 'El Matador' was competing in rallies. "Yes, it was the part of the documentary that I liked the most," Sanz observes. " I think it was the golden age of the World Rally Championship and seeing his fights against such emblematic drivers as [Colin] McRae, [Juha] Kankkunen, [Didier] Auriol or [Tommi] Makinen has opened my eyes even more to how exceptional Carlos is".

Mutual respect © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

In the documentary, Sanz also highlights the respect and admiration that Carlos has earned throughout his career. "He's a very respected character by everyone, without exception. He's recently been elected the best rally driver in history, not only for the number of titles he's won. More than 40 years competing at the highest level showing respect to his rivals and receiving the admiration of all of them".

And when asked if she sees herself competing at the age of 60 like Sainz, she's categorical: "If I have the chance to do it, I'd love to. As long as my body endures and respects me, and if I have the tools to do it, I'd like to keep competing. I must admit, sometimes I get really tired of travelling, but when I spend long periods of time at home, I miss racing. I'm young, but I've been racing for more than 20 years, so I'm also a veteran with the will and ambition to take on new challenges.

The only thing you can take away from mistakes is learning Laia Sanz

Laia Sanz's new horizons © Frederic Le Floch/DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

In the documentary, we also see moments of tension and frustration, something you have to keep under control to achieve your goals. "The only thing you can take away from mistakes is learning. I admit that when things don't go well I get very angry, but I also have the ability to wipe the slate clean. I try to focus on the next challenge without looking back". And, according to Sanz, having this mentality at the Dakar Rally is essential to reach the finish line. "It's very important to know how to manage failure. It's a race of elimination in which your biggest rival is yourself. Luckily, I learned this very early and I know how to manage it. And I think that's why I've finished in all my Dakars and managed to finish ahead of riders who were actually faster than me.