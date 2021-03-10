2 plus 2 equals 4 as Dakar legend Laia Sanz switches bikes for cars
After consistent excellence at the Dakar for over a decade, Sanz has parked her bike and got into a car. We followed her four-wheel debut at Baja Dubai.
Laia Sanz has never been one to shy away from a challenge. She'd already learned how to ride her brother’s Montesa Cota 25cc motorbike by the time she was four years old! That started a journey on two wheels that's taken her all over the world. A huge part of the adventure has been crossing the finish line of 11 consecutive editions of the Dakar Rally – each time as the highest placed female biker.
This year is set to be different for Sanz as her motorbike takes a backseat and she realises her ambition of elite level car racing. Sanz has teamed up with fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz to race the inaugural five-round Extreme E championship.
“It’s a real honour to be Carlos’s team-mate in Extreme E. I was so happy when I received his call.” Sanz revealed. “It will be a big challenge because I know how much he wants to win.”
With the first-ever Extreme E race set to take place in Saudi Arabia in early April, Sanz searched the race calendar for a suitable event to help tune up her driving skills. She settled on the Baja Dubai and just a month after finishing the 2021 Dakar on her bike, she was now cruising over the dunes on four wheels. Watch Sanz adjusting to life behind the wheel in the clip at the top of the page.
Sanz arrived at the two stage Baja Dubai – comprised of 427 competitive kilometres – with the intention of learning as much as she could during the rally. The vehicle she would race was a T4 CAN AM Maverick and reading the roadbook would be her countryman Lucas Cruz.
As a biker I’m used to doing everything by myself
“I’m really thankful to Lucas because he helped me a lot during this race,” Sanz said. “He showed me in the shakedown that the car can go fast in the dunes. He helped me to judge the speed and gave me tips on how to cross the dunes on four wheels.”
Cruz is the longtime co-driver of Sainz and the pair have won the Dakar three times together. When Sainz recommended that Cruz should accompany his new team-mate on her debut desert drive, Sanz took him up on the offer.
The first day of racing in Dubai was a real baptism of fire for Sanz as the CAN AM suffered engine trouble and even ended up on its roof at one point during the stage. The rookie held her nerve throughout and brought the vehicle to the finish line. On day two things went much better for Sanz and Cruz as they tore through the 205km special stage to set the second-fastest time in their class. Sanz finished up fourth in the final T4 classification, narrowly missing out on a podium result.
“Listening to Lucas’s pace notes was a new feeling at the beginning. As a biker I’m used to doing everything by myself so it was strange to be getting instructions. But I got used to listening to Lucas pretty quickly. I knew I had one of the top co-drivers, so I was very confident. I’m happy with how we finished the rally.”
With her first rally behind the wheel of a car done and dusted, a year of new experiences is set to continue for Sanz. The St Helena ship that acts as a base for the FIA-sanctioned Extreme E championship is already heading towards Saudi Arabia where the first race will take place. Sanz and her team-mate Sainz are due to do battle in early April against some other well-known racers such as Sébastien Loeb, Jenson Button and Catie Munnings. Among the star names, there is only one that Sanz counts as an idol.
I’ll be doing everything I can to improve as a driver
“I’ve been following Carlos since I was really young. I would watch him race WRC on television and for me he was an idol. Now I’m his team-mate!” Sanz said. “He’s doing all he can to help me to improve as a driver and I feel really lucky.”
While everyone will be racing their cars for the first time, it will only be Sanz who comes to Extreme E so fresh from a career riding bikes. However, Sanz points out that she's not a complete novice behind the wheel. Although she rarely mentions it, Sanz has a reputation as a solid circuit endurance driver at her home race – the 24 Hours of Barcelona – and has even competed in the SEAT León Eurocup.
Finishing 11 editions of the Dakar bike race on the bounce – including a best result of ninth overall in 2015 – doesn’t happen by chance. In fact, Sanz is one of the few bikers to have finished every Dakar stage she has started. Sharing this feat with just two other legendary riders: Cyril Despres and Hélder Rodrigues.
It’s clear that whatever Sanz takes on she always gives it her all. What she’s planning on taking on this year and aside from Extreme E, we’ll just have to wait and see.
“This year we plan to do Extreme E and I’ll be doing everything I can to improve as a driver,” Sanz revealed. “I will also still race some rallies on a bike. Then we will see for the 2022 Dakar.”