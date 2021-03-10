2 plus 2 equals 4 as Dakar legend Laia Sanz switches bikes for cars

With the first-ever Extreme E race set to take place in Saudi Arabia in early April, Sanz searched the race calendar for a suitable event to help tune up her driving skills. She settled on the Baja Dubai and just a month after finishing the 2021 Dakar on her bike, she was now cruising over the dunes on four wheels.

Watch Sanz adjusting to life behind the wheel in the clip at the top of the page.