Ready to deliver: BMX star Lara Lessmann is set to take centre stage

For Lara Lessmann , BMX is everything. It's her passion, her life and for now her sporting career. The 20-year-old is one of the stand-out female BMX freestyle riders in the world right now, and with the biggest spectacle on earth happening in Japan this summer the Flenburg-born rider is one of the favourites to win a medal.

Lessmann is a regular on the UCI World Cup series where she has won rounds in Croatia and China over the last three years. At the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships she's had one second and two fourth places at the only three Championships that have taken place. Her biggest win has so far come outside the World Cup series at the 2018 Summer Youth Games in Argentina where she won Gold in the mixed team event.

A style all of her own

In BMX freestyle everyone has their own way of riding and style. It's what makes the sport unique and why it can be hard to judge as no competition run is ever the same. BMX park riding differs to BMX street riding. What's Lessmann's style or way of riding? She sums it up by saying it is a bit of "everything”.

My combos aren't too bad Lara Lessmann “I jump well, have a lot of style and flow because I can ride ramps well. My combos aren't too bad either. They say I have a little bit of everything. People think that's cool." At BMX contests and competitions the pressure is always on for her to deliver, but that doesn't worry Lessmann. “When I have pressure, I work better because then I have to deliver. I need that,” Lessmann says confidently. “I'm nervous before every contest run and I feel a little sick, but as soon as I start pedaling, it's all gone."

Early years

Born in 2000, Lessmann first started riding in Flensburg at a local skatepark visited by her older brothers. She'd follow them there initially on the inline skates that her parents had bought her before messing around on skateboards and then stepping onto a BMX. She took to learning the tricks that her brothers and other males were doing at the skatepark. Lessmann went there to ride, practice and learn in any free time she had.

Everything was fun and social at the skatepark but underlying all this was an irrepressible will and irrefutable commitment on her part to try and succeed.

"The older I got, the more I got involved in the skatepark and the associated club attached to it. I also gave my time to BMX workshops, demonstrations and did youth work," says Lessmann.

Competing with the boys

One of the drivers for Lessmann in those early years was proving that girls were in no way inferior to boys when it came to performing tricks on a BMX, and this carried on as she began to enter contests.

“I used to always ride with the men because there were no separate classes for women,” Lessmann says, recalling her first contests. "When I started to win competing with the men, I thought, maybe even more is possible!"

Berlin next level

BMX was becoming an all-encompassing lifestyle that she lived every day and she loved it. Her talent was blossoming and she began to take part in jams and competitions at both home and abroad. Next came a big step for Lessmann, at 17 she made a decision to leave Flensburg and move to Berlin in the pursuit of better training and skatepark riding facilities. BMX freestyle would be contested at the Games in Tokyo so it was reason enough to try and pursue the sport at a higher level. Lessmann finished her schooling at a specialist sports school in Berlin.

The new environment, the proximity to a training base, the support from the sports school as well as sponsors coming on board helped Lessmann improve. She could fully concentrate on her sport, adding gym work to her training on the bike. Other life lessons were also beginning to be learned, as she began to travel on her own to contests. And her trip to the 2018 X Games turned out to be an absolutely key experience for the then 18-year-old.

X Factor

After a World Cup stop in Canada, Lessmann left the comforts of the German national team to fly to Minneapolis to the X Games: “The first time completely alone in the big wide world. Flying alone, moving into the hotel alone, organising and deciding everything alone – that changed me forever.”

The X Games proved to be a wonderful experience with Lessmann amazed that people seemed to know who she was, including some of the male BMX riders she had grown up watching.

"I was totally blown away by the fact that they knew and respected me. In that moment I thought: If this is possible, everything is possible."

Mentoring

Lessmann is quick to point out that some pros were there to offer invaluable advice and mentoring, particularly singling out Drew Bezanson in this: "Drew has pushed me a lot in my career since we first met. I'm very grateful to him for that."

In the years that followed, Lessmann and Bezanson stayed in close contact. She's trained with him and received valuable tips from her former idol. Bezanson also sends Lara a text message with crossed fingers before every contest. This kind of support was and is for Lessmann one of the most important building blocks of her success.

A 'committed' athlete

A flawless work ethic has been the base of much of Lessmann's success so far. Lessmann, like other athletes, have been impacted by lockdowns over the last year and it affected her training plans. Special permission was needed to train outdoors on a skatepark set up at her training base in Berlin's Mellowpark BMX facility.

The weather isn't always conducive to training at Mellowpark, so Lessmann has had to travel to a facility in Bavaria to ride and train indoors and then drive back to Berlin again on the same day.

Training regime

This year Lessmann has been concentrating on strength, endurance and coordination training. Under the guidance of the sports scientist Axel Noack, she's concentrated on strengthening her legs and back. On endurance days, Lessmann also tries to simulate a classic one-minute contest run at intensive intervals at Mellowpark. This is followed by coordination training including trying to stand on a balance board and receive a gym ball.

“It takes time to get used to strength and endurance training. But I like doing it because I notice the results when I'm on my BMX. It gives me more power and control."

Next stop: stardom!

Lessmann is keen to stay grounded despite her early successes and recognition as one of the top female freestyle riders in the world. Nothing is more important to her than her friends and family, and that provides the necessary cohesion for her to progress as a BMX pro.

All eyes now turn to competition at the Olympics. Lessmann tells of a recurring dream about her final run in Tokyo. In the dream, thousands of spectators cheer. She feels the pressure, but she needs it to be able to deliver and she goes all-in.