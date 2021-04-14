How long jumper Larissa Iapichino is leaping out of her family's shadow

Part of this story Larissa Iapichino Italy View Profile

It's the sort of thing that might make for a frosty atmosphere around some family dinner tables: on her fifth jump at the Italian Indoor Championships in Ancona this February, Larissa Iapichino registered a distance of 6.91m. Not only did it win her the event and set a new junior world record, it also matched the full Italian indoor record, which was set by her mother, Fiona May, back in 1998.

The good news for family harmony is she's not challenging the records of her pole-vaulting father, Gianni Iapichino. At least not as far as we know. What impact have these two athletics champions had on Larissa's hugely promising career, though, how is she enjoying her success so far and what are her hopes for 2021? Read on to find out.

That 6.91m jump back in February will stay with you for some time. Does it give you bragging rights over your mother by matching her record? What did she say about it?

The 6.91 was really a great surprise as well for me, I was aiming to get the entry standard done, but a world record is a dream come true. My mother and I say that records are made to be beaten… For sure I've got the 7m in my target, then I'll be quite near to my mum's outdoor personal best and national record.

How integral has your mother been in shaping and guiding you as an athlete? Does she and her results act as a big motivating factor for you?

I am quite privileged as I was born with two parents who are super athletes, but who never interfered too much with my decisions. Mum and dad both guide me when I ask for their counselling; technically and mentally. It's truly inspiring for me having such role models. My mother's records are a motivation to me to get better and better over the coming years, as she has not only a record in term of metres to be beaten, but also a record in term of the medals she won in her long career.

Is it tough sometimes following in her footsteps?

Honestly, I don't think I'm following in her footsteps when I compete or I train. I just think about my choice and use myself as a benchmark; I always want to improve my records.

And what about your father? How big a part has he played in your career?

My dad has been always super supportive, he is my punching-ball and he organises my daily life to smooth the commitments and optimise my crazy schedule. So he helped a lot when I wasn't maybe too independent with no driving licence, and he helps now as, for example, I always find things ready for lunch or dinner and he gives me lifts to school or training if it's raining or if I'm in a crazy hurry. He always comes to my competitions and this is very important to me as well.

How important was gymnastics – I believe your first sporting passion – in giving you the grounding for athletics?

Actually the two movements aren't really compatible. Sure, I had as heritage great flexibility, but I'm still suffering some ankle injuries and postural issues, especially affecting my knee. At the very beginning I wasn't able to jump as my muscle memory remembered a different kind of coordination, for example jumping with feet together in gymnastics.

What’s your expectation for this season? There’s a big event on the horizon in Tokyo…

Well my expectation is to enhance my personal best as much as possible and the U20 World Championships are definitely my target competition. Of course I would like to perform in my best shape in Tokyo, where reaching the final would be a great result. I will be just 19 years old and this will be my first Olympic Games… I feel already privileged and honoured to participate.

Could you pull off something special there or, at your age, is it about gaining the experience?

As I said, for me it will be firstly a matter of experiencing the king event in sports, then of course I will try my best and put all of myself into it, trying to get a good performance. But this is the thing: I always jump to get a better performance, so this will be my spirit in Tokyo.

I was interested that none of your sporting idols are long jumpers. Instead it’s Usain Bolt, Noah Lyles and Allyson Felix. How much would you love to have the longevity that Allyson’s enjoyed in sport, not to mention the success?

My idols are athletics idols, generally. There is no link directly with a particular events, but these are the ones with such a personality that I love. Allyson Felix is truly a great woman, since she was my age she's won loads of medals. Of course my wish is to have a long career and to be successful as I do love my sport.

If you weren’t a long jumper, what would you be?

I am a long jumper, I can't think about being something else.

And when you’re not training or competing, are there other outside interests? I think I read somewhere you were a Peaky Blinders fan…

Yes of course I have: I love fashion, so I follow the catwalks of my favourite brands and I'm passionate about fashion trends. Among my passions, I can mention photography, arts and reading as well. On top of that, as you said, watching TV series and Peaky Blinders is one of those.