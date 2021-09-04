This is how cross-country rider Lars Forster prepares ahead of race day

Preparing for a cross-country race takes a lot of logistics, both from the rider's side and the mechanic's. We join Switzerland's Lars Forster and his mechanic, Kurt Gross, at their homeland race of Lenzerheide as we countdown 24 hours to race day. Tune into the men's XCO racing on Sunday, Sept 5 on Red Bull TV , and scroll down to see how the duo prepare.

24:00hrs before the start: Disassemble and reassemble the race bike

Kurt Gross: Lars Forster's bikes for training and racing are technically identical. With a major difference being that he rides far fewer kilometres on the race bike. It's details like the ball bearings that make the difference in the last training session the day before the race. I dismantle the bike 80 percent. I open every single bearing, clean it and treat it with special oil. Usually, there is grease in the ball bearings, which lasts much longer but gives more resistance.

Kurt Gross checks every screw on the bike © Bartek Wolinski

Because of the short race (XCC) and the training, Lars knows how he wants the set-up, which tyres, which wheelset, which tyre pressure, how hard the shock absorbers should react, a lot of things like that. We discuss that with each other, then I adjust everything.

In order not to forget anything, Kurt works from the front of the bike © Bartek Wolinski He works through to the back and checks every single screw © Bartek Wolinski

So as not to forget anything, I work from front to back, dismantle the bike from the front wheel to the rear and start rebuilding from the front. When I'm done at the rear of the bike, I tighten all the screws again with a torque wrench correct measure.

The process is always exactly the same, so I am sure that I have done everything that Lars’ bike needs for optimal performance in the race .

06:30hrs to the start: Breakfast

Lars Forster: I eat a portion of rice about three and a half hours before the start. And three hours before this meal, I have breakfast, as always: muesli, bread, cheese, honey, classic Swiss.

06:00hrs to the start: Check the bike over while all is calm

Kurt Gross: It may be that there was too much activity around the team tent in the afternoon before the race. When we first saw the new Spark on the race track , everyone wanted to see it, and we had to give it out several times for a photo shoot. On such weekends I check the bike very carefully on Sunday morning. Only then will I be sure that everything is correct. Then we bring the bikes to our athletes' hotel to warm up.

What a beauty! Forster's bike is perfectly prepared for race day © Bartek Wolinski

05:30hrs to the start: Pack the podium bag

Lars Forster: Everything I still need before and especially after the race comes in a bag that one of the supervisors takes from the hotel to the team tent. In the event that I make it to the podium, a complete fresh set of team clothes comes with me – trainers and something warm to wear when it's cold, a cap, clean glasses and a can of Red Bull.

The podium bag is always ready for the next victory © Bartek Wolinski

05:00hrs to the start: Warm-up lap

Lars Forster: After breakfast, we warm up as a team for 30 to 45 minutes. We usually do this on a street near the hotel. I do the warm-up lap on the race bike that Kurt Gross prepared for me the night before, so I can see right away whether everything fits – which, by the way, it always does

During training, Forster and his team take a close look at the track © Bartek Wolinski Observing the other riders helps Lars assess the route © Bartek Wolinski Each section is carefully analysed © Bartek Wolinski Inspecting the obstacles © Bartek Wolinski The rider, bike and route have to be perfectly coordinated © Bartek Wolinski

04:15hrs to the start: A final impression of the track during the U23 race (maybe)

Lars Forster: If it has rained overnight or the track is otherwise changed, I go to the track during the U23 race. Maybe it needs different tyres, or I have to correct my line at a certain point. Very rarely do I go out on the track myself before the U23 race. If it's muddy, I take the training bike for it – to keep the race bike clean.

Final track checks © Bartek Wolinski

04:00hrs until the start: Occupational therapy and last check

Lars Forster: The situation before the race doesn't stress me out; only the boredom is tedious. We sit together in the hotel and chat; that's all that's going on. The last hours before the race are the most difficult because there is almost nothing to do. I try to give myself some kind of task, answering messages, for example.

Kurt Gross: After the warm-up lap, the bike comes back to me. Lars gives me feedback as to whether everything is working well and whether he still wants the set-up as we discussed. Sometimes he would send me a message early in the morning that he wants a different tyre or damper pressure because it rained overnight or the track was dried out by the wind.

Kurt checks the tyre pressure again © Bartek Wolinski

We always use run-in tyres in the race because the rolling resistance is better than that of brand new tyres. This brings with it the risk of small cuts or holes. So I check all tyres, including the spare tyres, very carefully for the smallest injuries. I spend even more time with the chain: it takes about twenty minutes to check each individual link to see whether it is moving correctly, whether it is deformed or even opening easily. A chain break can happen quickly and is devastating in a cross-country race.

03:20hrs to the start: There is rice!

Lars Forster: Rice is our carbohydrate donor for the race. The whole team eats rice with olive oil and some Parmesan together in the hotel. I eat until I'm full and make sure I don't eat too little. My team-mate Kate Courtney has already had her meal by then because she starts two to three hours earlier.

Equipped with a helmet and glasses, Lars goes to the start © Bartek Wolinski The shoes: one of the most important pieces of equipment for every rider © Bartek Wolinski Ready to hydrate © Bartek Wolinski Auf Hochglanz und mit Garmin Bike Computer © Bartek Wolinski There are also many personal details on the bike itself © Bartek Wolinski

03:00hrs until start: Get kit ready for the Tech & Feed Zone

Kurt Gross: Lars has the same set of wheels in the Tech Zone, that is, the same wheels and the same tyres that he has on his bike. We also take replacement kits with us: shoes, pedals, shifters, brakes and so on. There are also drinking bottles with sports drinks and gels and, if it is muddy, bottles of water with which the riders can spray off the gears as they drive past. When it is very hot, we also have coolant that the riders can use to cool themselves down.

02:30hrs to the start: Watch the women's race

Lars Forster: On the one hand, we are interested in how our teammates do in the race. We also get an impression of the track, which is constantly changing due to the U23 and the women's races. We watch the coverage on Red Bull TV as we shouldn't stand around for a long time before the race.

Checking out the racing on the Red Bull TV app © Bartek Wolinski

01:30hrs to the start: Pick up start numbers and transponders

Kurt Gross: The riders receive a new number for the practice, then for the short race and depending on how it goes for the main race. For the short race and the main race, they also get a transponder each, which is taken from them at the finish. One and a half hours before the start, I can pick up the numbers and the transponder from the race organisers and attach them to the bike.

01:00hr to the start: Bring the bikes to the hotel

Kurt Gross: In order for the athletes to ride their bikes to the race site, someone from the team will bring them to the hotel an hour before the start.

Forster aims for victory with this outfit © Bartek Wolinski

00:45mins to the start: To the race course

Lars Forster: When I ride my bike from the hotel to the racecourse, I'm already wearing everything for the race. What am I wearing? Helmet, glasses, shirt, pants, socks and shoes. I only put on gloves when it's cold, which never usually happens during the World Cup season. I don't have a bottle or gel with me; I get them in the feed zone during the race.

All kitted up and ready to go © Bartek Wolinski

00:30mins to the start: Attach the start number and transponder, air pressure ritual

Lars Forster: I would much rather have a little time pressure at the end than if everything dragged along lazily until just before the start. The start number for the race – the third after the one for training and the one for the short track race – we get shortly before the start. I attach it to the shirt. Mechanic Kurt Gross tells me the air pressure to which he has pumped the tyres, and I confirm that I agree or what other pressure I would like.

One heart and one soul: Forster and Gross trust each other blindly © Bartek Wolinski

Kurt Gross: Lars comes to me, and I check the front and rear air pressures again, which we agreed and to which I have pumped the tyres. He then confirms if he wants to ride like this or what pressure he wants instead. If there is a change, I adjust the pressure. If anything else on the bike is not optimal, I still have time to sort it out.

00:15mins to the start: In the start box

Lars Forster: The short race and world rankings result in the order in which the riders are allocated their place at the start line . When I have taken my place, I have to stay relaxed and wait. I usually put the fourth-lightest gear ratio in order to be able to accelerate well.

Forster in the start box © Bartek Wolinski

Kurt Gross: Usually, the last time I see Lars' bike up close is when he has to go into the start box. But I can still do something on the bike there. It has also happened that we had gambled on the tyre choice, for example, bet on rain that didn't come. Then we mounted wheels with different tyres immediately before the start.

00:05mins to the start: Get Tech & Feed Zone

Kurt Gross: I'll go to the Tech & Feed Zone, and I'll be ready. As much as I enjoy working with bikes during the race, I hope that there is nothing to be repaired or replaced on Lars’ bike or those of our other athletes.

Every race is about victory © Bartek Wolinski

00:01min to the start: Concentrate on signal and pedal

Lars Forster: Of course, I have a desired line, how I want to ride the start straight and turn into the first corner, but in the starting scrum, you have little influence on where gaps open up. At World Cup races, a traffic light switches to green; at other races, it can be a starting gun or some other signal. My only thought immediately before the start is to click into the pedal as quickly as possible and go full throttle!