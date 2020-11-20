Skateboarding8 min

Watch ancient stone become a public skatespot in Larvikite Lines

See how Torey Pudwill, Angelo Caro, Didrik Galasso and Chris Haslam helped create a free skate spot from diamond-cut, 300 million-year-old Norwegian stone.
The small coastal town of Larvik in south-east Norway has one incredible convergence of skateboarding circumstances which led to this project.
Home to the sublimely-gifted Enjoi pro skater Didrik Galasso, Larvik is also where Larvikite, Norway’s national stone, is extracted from giant edifices. Larvikite is an ancient stone of extreme hardness, which is sometimes known as ‘blue granite’ outside of Norway.
Didrik Galazzo ollies in to this natural Larvikite bank during filming of Larvikite Lines
T-Puds steps up to upward lipslide on the razor-like edge of rough hewn larvikite rock.
Agustin Arena frontside wallrides a larvikite rock face during filming of Larvikite Lines.
Angelo Caro ollies out of a stone kicker to backside nosebluntslide a larvikite hubba ledge during filming of Larvikite Lines.
Perspective shot of Torey Pudwill skating the upblock cut from Lundhs quarry to give a sense of the scale of his backside tailslide ender for Larvikite Lines.
Angelo Caro bones out his tail on a frontside grab over a granite gap box in Norway.
Torey Pudwill blasts a perfect backside kickflip on the diamond-cut larvikite flatbank cut at Lundhs quarry in Larvik, Norway.
The quarry owners and visiting skaters at Lundhs Real Stone during filming of Larvikite Lines.
Chris Haslam backside 180s into a noseblunt on a lipless bank at dusk in Norway.
Didrik Galasso - Ollie in
Exported worldwide for use in everything from building exteriors (the United Nations building in New York is clad in Larvikite) to kitchen counter tops, it's also beyond perfect for skating. As well as forming perfect lines even before finishing, Larvikite demonstrates the Schiller effect – it sparkles from internal crystals. That’s how dense the stone is.
So, when the opportunity arose to visit Lundhs Real Stone quarry and create a permanent Larvikite skatepark for the town’s skate scene, Torey Pudwill, Chris Haslam and Angelo Caro flew in to link up with Deedz and session the 300 million-year-old terrain in situ – before bringing it all down from the mountain quarry to create a permanent skate space in Larvik itself.
Angelo Caro ollies over to tailslide on the razor-sharp lip of a gigantic natural larvikite flatbank.
Chris Haslam ollies up onto a sheer slab of natural larvikite stone before half-flipping into a Casper stall and back out. Larvikite, Norway.
Torey Pudwill nollie kickflips over a chasm created by a smashed larvikite block.
Angelo Caro pinches a frontside crooked grind up a diamond-cut wedge obstacle before popping over and into the other tiny bank.
T-Puds snaps a kickflip high up onto the sheer vertical face of a a quarry wall in Norway.
T-Puds and Angelo Caro await the session in Larvik, Norway.
Angleo Caro kickflips into a crooked grind on a hubba ledge made of diamond-cut larvikite stone during Larvikite Lines.
These intensely grindy larvikite obstacles now reside in downtown Larvik for the local skaters to enjoy.
Larvik's own Didrik Galasso powers into a backside nosebluntslide without ollieing during the filming of Larvikite Lines.
Angelo Caro - Gap to Tailslide
Marvel at the wonder of nature, the ingenuity of humanity and the radness of skateboarding in Larvikite Lines above. If you're ever in Larvik, be sure to hit up their new skate spot courtesy of Didrik Galasso and Lundhs Real Stone.