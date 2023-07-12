Spectators watch as Sergio Pérez drives at the Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party in November 2022.
Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix: what you need to know

Formula One returns to Las Vegas bigger and badder than ever, and Red Bull will help make it a weekend to remember. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the fun.
Written by Riley Hunter
3 min readPublished on

Red Bull Energy Station Las Vegas & Oracle Red Bull …

United States

Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023

All of the action from the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

United States

  1. 1
    Schedule
  2. 2
    Race stats
It'll be lights out for Las Vegas Grand Prix before you know it, so it’s time to get excited. A new partnership between Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and Red Bull is about to unlock a new level of race weekend activations that create one-of-a-kind experiences and grow fandom in the sport. The inaugural Grand Prix is set for November 16–18, 2023 and there will be a variety of fan-focused experiences around the race weekend.
A night-time aerial view of Red Bull Energy Station Las Vegas & Oracle Red Bull Racing Fan Grandstands.

Red Bull Energy Station Las Vegas & Oracle Red Bull Racing Fan Grandstands

F1 is no stranger to racing at night, but to add even more to the weekend, the race will be held under the lights on Saturday evening, rather than the typical Sunday race day. The brand-new track spans just over 3.8 miles long and weaves through famous Las Vegas icons with 17 corners and three straights. The back straight along the Strip is over half a mile long with top speeds estimated to be over 212mph, making it one of the fastest tracks on the calendar.
There’s plenty to see throughout the Grand Prix weekend but the real fun will be at the Red Bull Energy Station (a 20,000sqft Las Vegas-themed trackside hospitality centre), the Red Bull Fan Zone and Oracle Red Bull Racing fan grandstands. These station and zones will bring the action right up to the fans with custom hands-on opportunities to engage with the two F1 teams: Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri.
A night-time shot of the Red Bull Energy Station Las Vegas.

Red Bull Energy Station Las Vegas

01

Schedule

  • Wednesday, November 15 – Opening Ceremony
  • Thursday, November 16 – Practice
  • Friday, November 17 – Qualifying
  • Saturday, November 18 – Race
02

Race stats

  • 50 Laps
  • 3.8-mile track
  • Three main straights and 17 corners. (The back straight along the Strip is around over 0.5-mile long. It’ll be the longest straight in Formula One if you discount the flat-out run through turns 16 to 20 preceding the pit straight in Baku.)
  • Top speeds are estimated to be over 212mph (342kph)
Formula One is constructing an iconic pit building which will become a landmark in Las Vegas, located on Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane. Construction has already begun and, when complete, it will be the length of three football fields.
Since entering F1 in 2004, Oracle Red Bull Racing has achieved five Constructor Championship titles and six Driver titles. Most recently, the team claimed the 2022 Formula One Constructor Championship and celebrated 2021 and 2022 Driver World Championship titles with Max Verstappen. Verstappen earned a record-setting 15 race wins with team-mate Sergio Pérez, earning two in the 2022 campaign.
