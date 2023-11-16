The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 is seen at the Red Bull Racing Make Your Mark Las Vegas Livery Reveal ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 14, 2023
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
F1

Viva the Las Vegas Grand Prix: the greatest show in F1

The stars are out, the cars are rocking a new look and the drivers are on show. Formula 1 lights up Sin City with the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. Keep track of the big stories right here.
Written by Paul Keith
3 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Max Verstappen

Born to be fast, the son of former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen is the youngest race-winner in F1 history.

NetherlandsNetherlands

Liam Lawson

A rising star of the Red Bull Junior Team, New Zealand's Liam Lawson is currently competing in the Super Formula Championship.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Sergio Pérez

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez is the most successful Mexican driver in the history of Formula One, and he’s picking up more success with Red Bull Racing.

MexicoMexico

Daniel Ricciardo

Eight-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo returns to his spiritual home for the 2023 season, taking on the role of Third driver at Oracle Red Bull Racing.

AustraliaAustralia

Yuki Tsunoda

Japan's newest F1 hero, Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has risen like a rocket through the ranks of formula racing.

JapanJapan

Summary

  1. 1
    Star-studded opening acts for the Las Vegas Grand Prix
  2. 2
    The Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit takes shape
  3. 3
    Unveiling the Neon Bull
  4. 4
    Dressed to impress
  5. 5
    Daniel Ricciardo discovers Bono is a fan
  6. 6
    The Sphere takes centre stage
While the drivers enjoyed a showbiz introduction to the cheering fans at Formula One's new Las Vegas Grand Prix, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri have revealed they’ll be lighting up the streets of Las Vegas with their special liveries.
01

Star-studded opening acts for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Opening ceremonies don't get more glamorous than this. The stars in residence around Vegas's myriad venues came out at night to shine. There were performances by Kylie Minogue, Keith Urban, John Legend, 30 Seconds To Mars featuring actor Jared Leto, superstar DJ Steve Aoki and veteran rockers Journey among the big-name acts.
Live music acts bring the noise and the drivers are introduced to the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas champ!

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Live music acts bring the noise and the drivers are introduced to the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

Singer/songwriter John Legend

© Getty Images

Live music acts bring the noise and the drivers are introduced to the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix.

DJ Steve Aoki

© Getty Images

Live music acts bring the noise and the drivers are introduced to the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

Padam Padam: It's Kylie Minogue

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez greet the crowd

© Getty Images

Country star Keith Urban

© Getty Images

The Blue Man Group

© Getty Images

Jared Leto with his band 30 Seconds to Mars

© Getty Images

Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo say hello

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Princess of Pop, Kylie Minogue

© Getty Images

It's Vegas baby: Yuki Tsunoda hangs with the King(s) and the Blue Man group

© Getty Images

Christian Horner gets in on the act

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

02

The Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit takes shape

The whole of Las Vegas is lit up and revelling in the attention as Formula 1's new circuit takes shape. With the famous Strip at its heart, the Grand Prix track takes the drivers on a tour of the spectacular sights of the city.
A first look at the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit built on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

A first look at the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit built on the Las Vegas Strip.

The track passes many of Vegas's iconic sites

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

A first look at the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit built on the Las Vegas Strip.

As you'd expect, there's a lot of lights around the circuit

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

A first look at the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit built on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Strip becomes the new main straight for F1 racers

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

This way to Vegas!

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Las Vegas Grand Prix is going to be packed out

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Strip is a massive straight for the cars to hit top speed

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

03

Unveiling the Neon Bull

The sky was the limit as the Neon Bull took centre stage, as the Vegas-inspired purple RB19 was hoisted to the ceiling for the big reveal. The chassis lights up with pink and yellow neon built into the bodywork, which will look amazing as it streaks through the Strip under floodlights. It's Oracle Red Bull Racing's third fan-designed livery of the season through the Make Your Mark campaign. Lindsay Palmer from the UK hit the jackpot when her design was picked from thousands of entries.
The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 is seen at the Red Bull Racing Make Your Mark Las Vegas Livery Reveal ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 14, 2023

The Neon Bull lights up Las Vegas

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 is seen at the Red Bull Racing Make Your Mark Las Vegas Livery Reveal ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 14, 2023

The Neon Bull is the 3rd fan-designed car of 2023

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 is seen at the Red Bull Racing Make Your Mark Las Vegas Livery Reveal ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 14, 2023

The Neon Bull is going to literally light up the circuit

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 is seen at the Red Bull Racing Make Your Mark Las Vegas Livery Reveal ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 14, 2023

The livery was designed by Lindsay Palmer of the UK

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Ace of spades wheels for Vegas... obviously

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

04

Dressed to impress

Yuki Tsunoda and his AlphaTauri AT04 rocked a new look as the Scuderia unveiled bodywork that takes its inspiration from the AlphaTauri x Brendan Monroe Las Vegas Capsule Collection. Monroe is an artist and muralist from California who brings a sophisticated street style to the AlphaTauri car. Meanwhile Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson modelled their own choices of clothing from the new collection.
Scuderia AlphaTauri Las Vegas livery reveal during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada

New look for the AlphaTauri AT04

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Scuderia AlphaTauri Las Vegas livery reveal during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Model professionals: Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Scuderia AlphaTauri Las Vegas livery reveal during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The AlphaTauri AT04 is all dressed up for Vegas

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

05

Daniel Ricciardo discovers Bono is a fan

Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo pictured arriving at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo in Las Vegas

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Daniel Ricciardo has been busy. One of the most recognised drivers in the sport in the USA, the Australian kicked the week off with an appearance on late night TV on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked about the camaraderie between the 20 F1 drivers and how being namechecked by Bono – who is in residence at The Sphere with U2 – was a "pinch me moment."
Las Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel said the hype in his hometown was building: "People in Las Vegas are very excited about about this. A lot of crazy things happen in Vegas, but they're particularly excited about this one."
He joked: "You've got to be careful about because, you know, on the Strip there are people walking along with margaritas and daiquiris that are like four-and-a-half feet tall!"
06

The Sphere takes centre stage

Live music acts bring the noise and the drivers are introduced to the crowd at the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix

The Sphere in Las Vegas

© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The Sphere itself is already proving an amazing centrepiece to the Grand Prix, displaying videos on its array of digital screens in the most spectacular introduction of the drivers ever seen in F1.

Part of this story

Max Verstappen

Born to be fast, the son of former Formula One driver Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen is the youngest race-winner in F1 history.

NetherlandsNetherlands

Liam Lawson

A rising star of the Red Bull Junior Team, New Zealand's Liam Lawson is currently competing in the Super Formula Championship.

New ZealandNew Zealand

Sergio Pérez

Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez is the most successful Mexican driver in the history of Formula One, and he’s picking up more success with Red Bull Racing.

MexicoMexico

Daniel Ricciardo

Eight-time grand prix winner Daniel Ricciardo returns to his spiritual home for the 2023 season, taking on the role of Third driver at Oracle Red Bull Racing.

AustraliaAustralia

Yuki Tsunoda

Japan's newest F1 hero, Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda has risen like a rocket through the ranks of formula racing.

JapanJapan
F1
Red Bull Motorsports
Formula Racing