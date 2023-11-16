Red Bull Motorsports
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
F1
Viva the Las Vegas Grand Prix: the greatest show in F1
The stars are out, the cars are rocking a new look and the drivers are on show. Formula 1 lights up Sin City with the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. Keep track of the big stories right here.
While the drivers enjoyed a showbiz introduction to the cheering fans at Formula One's new Las Vegas Grand Prix, Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri have revealed they’ll be lighting up the streets of Las Vegas with their special liveries.
01
Star-studded opening acts for the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Opening ceremonies don't get more glamorous than this. The stars in residence around Vegas's myriad venues came out at night to shine. There were performances by Kylie Minogue, Keith Urban, John Legend, 30 Seconds To Mars featuring actor Jared Leto, superstar DJ Steve Aoki and veteran rockers Journey among the big-name acts.
02
The Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit takes shape
The whole of Las Vegas is lit up and revelling in the attention as Formula 1's new circuit takes shape. With the famous Strip at its heart, the Grand Prix track takes the drivers on a tour of the spectacular sights of the city.
03
Unveiling the Neon Bull
The sky was the limit as the Neon Bull took centre stage, as the Vegas-inspired purple RB19 was hoisted to the ceiling for the big reveal. The chassis lights up with pink and yellow neon built into the bodywork, which will look amazing as it streaks through the Strip under floodlights. It's Oracle Red Bull Racing's third fan-designed livery of the season through the Make Your Mark campaign. Lindsay Palmer from the UK hit the jackpot when her design was picked from thousands of entries.
04
Dressed to impress
Yuki Tsunoda and his AlphaTauri AT04 rocked a new look as the Scuderia unveiled bodywork that takes its inspiration from the AlphaTauri x Brendan Monroe Las Vegas Capsule Collection. Monroe is an artist and muralist from California who brings a sophisticated street style to the AlphaTauri car. Meanwhile Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson modelled their own choices of clothing from the new collection.
05
Daniel Ricciardo discovers Bono is a fan
Daniel Ricciardo has been busy. One of the most recognised drivers in the sport in the USA, the Australian kicked the week off with an appearance on late night TV on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked about the camaraderie between the 20 F1 drivers and how being namechecked by Bono – who is in residence at The Sphere with U2 – was a "pinch me moment."
Las Vegas native Jimmy Kimmel said the hype in his hometown was building: "People in Las Vegas are very excited about about this. A lot of crazy things happen in Vegas, but they're particularly excited about this one."
He joked: "You've got to be careful about because, you know, on the Strip there are people walking along with margaritas and daiquiris that are like four-and-a-half feet tall!"
06
The Sphere takes centre stage
The Sphere itself is already proving an amazing centrepiece to the Grand Prix, displaying videos on its array of digital screens in the most spectacular introduction of the drivers ever seen in F1.
