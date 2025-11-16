Laura Horvath competes at the World Fitness Project Tour Stop 2 in Mesa, Arizona, USA on August 29, 2025.
Laura Horváth: “Having muscle is no less feminine than being slim"

She's one of the biggest stars in functional fitness and Laura Horváth is on a mission to inspire more people to lift heavy and feel empowered.
For Laura Horváth, fitness is more than just a job, it's been her entire life. She grew up in Budapest, Hungary, where her parents owned a local climbing wall and movement was part of her day-to-day routine. She followed her older brother up climbing walls and on adventure hikes, but it wasn't until she entered the world of weight training and functional fitness that Horváth truly came into her own.
Today, she's one of the most decorated functional fitness athletes in the world, winner of the 2023 CrossFit Games, with two silvers in 2018 and 2021, and a bronze in 2022. She's also a national champion in weightlifting, where she holds the clean and jerk record.
"Why can only guys do all these things?" Horváth asks. "I think for women to be strong and move their bodies, or to lift heavy things, pull themselves up, do a push-up – these things are just very empowering."
Now, Horváth has given back the gift of fitness to her hometown, launching Kaduzs, a functional fitness gym in Hungary's capital with her older brother, Kristof. "We want to create a space where people feel supported to build their fitness and try new things without judgment," she says. "I believe that strength belongs to everyone."
Laura Horvath seen during training in Budapest, Hungary on December 21, 2024.

Laura Horváth trains hard to be the fittest in the world

© Ádám Bertalan/Red Bull Content Pool

Was sports always an important part of family life or was it something you found when you got a bit older?

Laura Horváth: Our upbringing was really rooted in sports. Both of my parents are P.E. teachers and my dad did the decathlon while my mom did track. On weekends we went biking, canoeing – different active trips. It was part of our whole existence and it bonded me and my two brothers.

Your parents own a climbing gym. What's your earliest memory of being in that space?

Hanging out, running around, playing with the ropes, swinging. I hung out with my family, watched them climb and that inspired me to climb, too.

At what point did fitness shift from part of family life to your career?

I've always been very competitive, so whatever I did, I wanted to be the best. Over time, fitness evolved into something I wanted to pursue. I'm very fortunate. It doesn't really feel like a job, but it became one.

In August 2025, Laura Horváth fuels her performance with Red Bull during day 3 of the World Fitness Project Tour Stop 2 in Mesa, Arizona, showcasing fierce athletic energy

Horváth is proud to be pioneer for women in the functional fitness space

© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

More women want to be strong. Having muscle and being defined is no less feminine than being slim. Strong is beautiful
Laura Horváth

Were you competitive with Kristof?

Ever since I was little, I wanted to do what he did. He was my big brother and I was his little shadow, which annoyed him at times. But as we got older, fitness really bonded us. We had the same goals and fitness made us closer as siblings.

Your career went from rookie silver medalist to CrossFit 2023 world champion. How has that changed your training?

Honestly, it hasn't changed my mindset. I've always been competitive and wanted to be the best. When I started functional fitness and signed up for the CrossFit Games, I knew I'd eventually win – whether it took one year or five.

Is it true you were the first woman to join your local weightlifting gym?

Yes. My brother went first and when I asked to join, he told me there were no girls and no female changing rooms, so I couldn't. But I was persistent and became the first woman to join.

Laura Horvath competes at the World Fitness Project Tour Stop 2, on day 3 in Mesa, Arizona, USA on August 31, 2025.

Laura Horváth took the Pro Women's win at World Fitness Project Tour Stop 2

© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Laura Horvath poses for a portrait during training in Budapest, Hungary on December 21, 2024.

Horváth is now a gym owner after opening Kaduzs in her home city, Budapest

© Ádám Bertalan/Red Bull Content Pool

How do you see female fitness evolving?

I think the message has shifted a lot. Before, it was all about being skinny and small. Now, more women want to be strong, to fuel their bodies and to embrace strength. Having muscle and being defined is no less feminine than being slim. Strong is beautiful.

Not everyone needs to do muscle-ups or handstand walks. For most people, it's better to focus on movements that make everyday life easier
Laura Horváth

Why did you and Kristof decide to open your own gym?

We'd wanted it for about 10 years. We always dreamed of having our own community space, but life kept getting in the way – we were abroad, had other priorities. In 2023, we started looking seriously. We almost gave up, but then found an empty warehouse. That was it – we just decided to do it.

Laura Horvath poses for a portrait at the World Fitness Project Tour Stop 2, on day 3 in Mesa, Arizona, USA on August 31, 2025.

"Even I feel intimidated when I walk into a new gym. It's normal"

© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

Do you see Kaduzs as having something unique that sets it apart?

We didn't set out to stand out. We just wanted a space we enjoyed being in. That said, I think our approach is different. Kristof programs more for longevity and well-being, rather than just performance. Not everyone needs to do muscle-ups or handstand walks. For most people, it's better to focus on strict pull-ups, push-ups, squats and deadlifts – movements that make everyday life easier.

What would you say to someone walking into a gym for the first time feeling intimidated?

Even I feel that when I walk into a new gym! It's normal. Just take the first step. At Kaduzs we're very welcoming and after a couple of sessions, you'll feel at home. People often think they need to get fit before joining, but that's not true. All you need to do is show up. We'll meet you where you are.

