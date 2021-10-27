Laura Stigger shines in South Africa at the Absa Cape Epic MTB race

The Absa Cape Epic is considered one of the toughest mountain bike races in the world. Raced over a short prologue and seven stages of distances from 75-100 kilometres, many regard the Absa Cape Epic as the Tour de France of cross-country mountain biking and as such it attracts some of the top World Cup pros. This isn't an individual race though. It's a two-person competition and those two rider teams have to stay together for the duration of the race.