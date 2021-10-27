© Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool
Laura Stigger shines in South Africa at the Absa Cape Epic MTB race
Laura Stigger won the eight-day African mountain bike stage race in South Africa with team-mate Sina Frei. Here's what it took to conquer 'The Race That Measures All'.
The Absa Cape Epic is considered one of the toughest mountain bike races in the world. Raced over a short prologue and seven stages of distances from 75-100 kilometres, many regard the Absa Cape Epic as the Tour de France of cross-country mountain biking and as such it attracts some of the top World Cup pros. This isn't an individual race though. It's a two-person competition and those two rider teams have to stay together for the duration of the race.
On October 24, Laura Stigger of Austria and Sina Frei of Switzerland (Team NinetyOne-songo-Specialized) won the overall title when stage seven finished at Val de Vie, South Africa. Stigger and Frei had led the gruelling race from start to finish and in total this year's Absa Cape Epic took in 620km of riding (including 15,350m of climbing).
Stigger and Frei enjoyed a flawless 2021 Cape Epic, barely putting a foot or pedal stroke wrong all week. They were powerful on the climbs and poetry in motion on the descents. We caught up with Stigger after the event to see how Absa Cape Epic was for her:
This is your first ever stage race of this nature. What has the race taught you?
Yes, it was eight days of really fast racing. You can never give up, because so much can happen. Sina and I have grown so much and have a very strong friendship now. It's an amazing event and it was also really inspirational to see how hard the people [our team] are working behind us, so that we can just race and have nothing else on our minds.
Before the race, the team mechanics gave you some maintenance training. Did they teach you anything that you didn't know before?
How important is a good partner in a race like this?
Tell us a bit about how important the people behind the scenes are in a race like this?
