Laurie Greenland will race this Mondraker Summum RR at Red Bull Hardline

Bike
Laurie Greenland is one of the most exciting British riders to emerge on the World Cup circuit in recent years. After winning the Junior World Championships in 2015, the Bristol-born shredder has taken his skills to the elite level – most notably winning his first World Cup in 2019 at Val di Sole in Italy.
Throughout his rise to the top of the elite ranks, Greenland has been part of the MS Mondraker team. Initially joining in for the 2016 season as an understudy to fellow British star Danny Hart, he's become an integral part of the Spanish manufacturer’s team, and has played a key role in the development of its race bike – the Mondraker Summum RR.
At first glance, the Mondraker Summum RR that Greenland is riding for this World Cup season doesn’t look an awful lot different from the one he was riding at the 2020 World Championships. Look a little closer, though, and you’ll notice that the aluminium frame is out, and in its place Mondraker has opted for a carbon fibre rig.
Constructed from Mondraker’s Stealth Carbon, the result is a frame that blends structural rigidity and reliability with the ability to absorb the harshness of a downhill track. Its Forward Geometry design leaves the bike with a longer wheelbase and more advanced front wheel axle, improving stability on technical and steep terrain and inspiring confidence at high speeds.
Finally, the Summum’s signature dual link Zero Suspension provides Greenland with high pedalling efficiency and minimal pedal kickback while also being able to take those big bottom-out hits.
Laurie Greenland’s Mondraker Summum RR in detail
- Frame: Mondraker Summum RR, carbon fibre
- Fork: Fox 40 Factory Grip 2
- Damper: Fox DHX2
- Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
- Wheels: E*Thirteen LG1 Race Carbon downhill wheels
- Tyres: Michelin DH22 29-inch front/27.5-inch rear
- Brakes: Shimano XTR M9120
- Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar carbon 35
- Saddle: SDG I-Fly 2.0 Intense Storm
- Seat post: SDG Micro Carbon Fibre
- Grips: Renthal push on grips
- Pedals: Crankbrother Mullet DH
- Chain guard: E*Thirteen
- Finishing touches: STFU Bike chain dampener