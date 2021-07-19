Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summum has a new carbon fibre frame for 2021
© Bartek Wolinski
Bike

Laurie Greenland will race this Mondraker Summum RR at Red Bull Hardline

The British rider is on the Spanish brand’s new carbon fibre race bike for the 2021 World Cup downhill season, and will be sporting it at downhill's toughest challenge: Red Bull Hardline.
Written by Charlie Allenby
Published on
Part of this story

Red Bull Hardline

United Kingdom

Laurie Greenland

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
Laurie Greenland is one of the most exciting British riders to emerge on the World Cup circuit in recent years. After winning the Junior World Championships in 2015, the Bristol-born shredder has taken his skills to the elite level – most notably winning his first World Cup in 2019 at Val di Sole in Italy.
Can Laurie tame the Red Bull Hardline 2021 course in the hills of Wales? Tune in to Red Bull TV from 2pm UTC on July 24 (qualifying) and at the same time on July 25 (finals).
Laurie Greenland getting ready for Crankworx Innsbruck Whip Offs in Innsbruck on June 16, 2021.
Greenland is looking to get back to his best after a disrupted 2020 season
© Boris Beyer/Red Bull Content Pool
Throughout his rise to the top of the elite ranks, Greenland has been part of the MS Mondraker team. Initially joining in for the 2016 season as an understudy to fellow British star Danny Hart, he's become an integral part of the Spanish manufacturer’s team, and has played a key role in the development of its race bike – the Mondraker Summum RR.
A full frame view of Laurie Greenland Mondraker Summum RR bike.
Greenland opts for a mullet set-up on his Mondraker Summum RR
© Bartek Wolinski
At first glance, the Mondraker Summum RR that Greenland is riding for this World Cup season doesn’t look an awful lot different from the one he was riding at the 2020 World Championships. Look a little closer, though, and you’ll notice that the aluminium frame is out, and in its place Mondraker has opted for a carbon fibre rig.
Close up of inscription on the top tube of Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summum RR bike
Greenland has ridden for the Spanish brand since moving up to the elites
© Bartek Wolinski
Constructed from Mondraker’s Stealth Carbon, the result is a frame that blends structural rigidity and reliability with the ability to absorb the harshness of a downhill track. Its Forward Geometry design leaves the bike with a longer wheelbase and more advanced front wheel axle, improving stability on technical and steep terrain and inspiring confidence at high speeds.
Finally, the Summum’s signature dual link Zero Suspension provides Greenland with high pedalling efficiency and minimal pedal kickback while also being able to take those big bottom-out hits.
A close-up view of Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summum RR zero suspension system.
The Summum's distinctive dual link Zero Suspension
© Bartek Wolinski

Laurie Greenland’s Mondraker Summum RR in detail

  • Frame: Mondraker Summum RR, carbon fibre
  • Fork: Fox 40 Factory Grip 2
  • Damper: Fox DHX2
  • Drivetrain: Shimano Saint
  • Wheels: E*Thirteen LG1 Race Carbon downhill wheels
  • Tyres: Michelin DH22 29-inch front/27.5-inch rear
  • Brakes: Shimano XTR M9120
  • Handlebar: Renthal Fatbar carbon 35
  • Saddle: SDG I-Fly 2.0 Intense Storm
  • Seat post: SDG Micro Carbon Fibre
  • Grips: Renthal push on grips
  • Pedals: Crankbrother Mullet DH
  • Chain guard: E*Thirteen
  • Finishing touches: STFU Bike chain dampener

The bike up close

A closer look at Laurie Greenland's renthal fatbar carbon 35 handlebars.
Laurie Greenland's handlebars
© Bartek Wolinski
A closer looks at Laurie Greenland's Mondraker Summum RR Shimano XTR M9120 gears.
Shimano XTR M9120 takes care of braking
© Bartek Wolinski
Laurie Greenland uses Crankbrothers Mallet pedals on his mountain bike.
Crankbrothers Mallet pedals are a favourite in the paddocks
© Bartek Wolinski
The SDG saddle and seat post on Laurie Greenland's Mondraker bike
Saddle and seat post are taken care of by SDG
© Bartek Wolinski
Closer look at Laurie Greenland's Shimano Saint drivetrain
A Shimano Saint drivetrain helps Greenland lay down the power
© Bartek Wolinski
E*Thirteen chain guard on the chainring of Laurie Greenland's Mondraker mountain bike.
An E*Thirteen chain guard helps to prevent any mid-race chain slips
© Bartek Wolinski
Michelin DH 22 tyres, E*Thirteen LC1 Race carbon fibre wheels on Laurie Greenland's MTB.
Michelin keep things gripped while E*Thirteen provide the wheels
© Bartek Wolinski
STFU Bike chain dampener on Laurie Greenland's mountain bike.
A chain dampener keeps things quiet for Greenland
© Bartek Wolinski
Part of this story

Red Bull Hardline

United Kingdom

Laurie Greenland

United KingdomUnited Kingdom
Bike
MTB