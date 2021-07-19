Laurie Greenland will race this Mondraker Summum RR at Red Bull Hardline

is one of the most exciting British riders to emerge on the World Cup circuit in recent years. After winning the Junior World Championships in 2015, the Bristol-born shredder has taken his skills to the elite level – most notably winning his first World Cup in 2019 at Val di Sole in Italy.

Throughout his rise to the top of the elite ranks, Greenland has been part of the MS Mondraker team. Initially joining in for the 2016 season as an understudy to fellow British star Danny Hart, he's become an integral part of the Spanish manufacturer’s team, and has played a key role in the development of its race bike – the Mondraker Summum RR.

