The making of Worlds 2024 skins: A conversation with Riot

Stephanie Leung: It starts off immediately after Worlds, we chat with the winners after they're done with all their post-game press and other things. That's when we start to intake what champions they're hoping to get a skin for, we usually get two or three options, depending on what they played.

We start with champions then go into asking the players what's the general vibe you're interested in? Do you have any thematic preferences? Are there things you want to showcase? A feeling? A story you want to tell? For T1 last year, they really wanted to showcase Korean culture and the fact they ascended over time. They were riffing off of each other and that's where we landed.

I think one of the things that we did last year that I'm really excited to do again is let each player dictate what they wanted their skin to be and if the story wasn't particularly cohesive across all five, if we could still make it work visually we’d try it. So I think you get to see a lot more of each player's personality come through and on reflection we want to do that again.

I think in previous years we were toying more with the idea of thematic cohesion and making sure they all feel like a matching set. Now, I think we've found a really cool way to still get the team vibe while also being able to infuse individual personality.

After the interview we then immediately get to work, draw concepts and mock assets then usually in January or February we'll have some time again with the team virtually to show where we've landed with the concepts and ask what they think and what feedback they have.

We also ask if they can record themselves to show what they want their recall to be so we can then animate that in.