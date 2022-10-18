The League of Legends World Championship 2022 is proving to be one of the most exciting yet. No team has come out as truly unstoppable so far, with every team suffering at least one defeat in their Group Stage matches at the Main Event. That speaks to just how tough this year's competition is, and how nobody can predict a single match at the event.

We've already covered the midway point of the Worlds 2022 Group Stage, where the teams were already putting forward some incredible bouts. And with the Group Stage now over, we're looking at three teams that have emerged triumphant – South Korea's T1 and DRX, and China's Edward Gaming – and examining the games that got them to the Knockout Stage.

T1

After dropping one game to Fnatic on the second day of the Main Event, T1 have refused to be beaten and are currently on a four-game winning streak. They topped their Group with five wins and just one loss, making them one of the top teams at the tournament across all the groups, with a winning streak matched only by fellow South Korean team DWG KIA.

Returning to the Summoner's Rift after a rest day, T1 immediately turned up the heat against Fnatic in their first game of the day. The squad clearly wanted to show how determined they were not to lose a second time and instantly leapt into fights against Fnatic, with Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok getting First Blood just under three minutes into the game, even though he had to take a death to get it. But the message was clear – T1 wanted revenge.

Faker's early kill put him in the sights of T1, making him the first target for almost every encounter going forward, with Fnatic cutting him off from the rest of his team to keep him at bay. But this just opened up more opportunities for the rest of the T1 squad, especially Lee 'Gumayusi' Min-hyeong, who managed to pull off some magnificent skillshots and finish the game without a single death.

Despite an early lead for Fnatic, T1 didn't allow them to build on it and managed to maintain a gold lead even as Fnatic earned more kills. This pattern continued throughout the game until T1 got ahead on kills and stayed that way until the end. The assault on Fnatic's Nexus was slow and considered but ultimately unstoppable – T1 closed out the game in around 29 minutes.

With their revenge secured, T1 didn't stop to take any more losses on their way to the top. Wins against Edward Gaming and Cloud9 soon followed, and T1 easily secured their spot in the Knockout Stage. Their next opponent will be China's Royal Never Give Up, who were on a winning streak until they were defeated twice in a row by South Korea's Gen.G – we'll have to see if the positive momentum T1 have gained can help keep this year's Mid-Season Invitational winners down.

Edward Gaming

Being in the same group as the impressive T1 squad would've been tough for any team, but Edward Gaming still managed to hold their ground. Last year's Worlds winners may not have taken a game from the South Korean squad, but four wins against Fnatic and Cloud9 were enough to nab the second place spot in Group A and land EDG in the Knockout Stage.

EDG entered Group A's final day of matches in fine form, with a two-game win streak and the two teams they managed to beat awaiting them first. A swift win against Cloud9 kept their momentum going, with a win against Fnatic sure to secure more time at Worlds.

Fnatic were already looking pretty weak headed into the fight – they'd been on a losing streak all day and needed to take this win even to have a shot at survival. From the offset, the team looked a little desperate, committing a lot of their resources to the bot lane but with almost no reward for their efforts.

EDG let Fnatic start up the fights and then immediately punished them for even trying. Zhao 'Jiejie' Li-Jie and his incredible moves on Sejuani deserve a particular shout-out. The jungler managed to get seven kills and 10 assists without a single death in the game, soaking up tons of damage and attention and allowing his team-mates to pick off their opponents time and time again.

In the end, Fnatic found only two kills and two towers as EDG stomped them at every turn, ending the game with 18 kills. The win sent FNC straight out of the competition and gave EDG all they needed to progress – their later fight against T1 was merely a formality, and the loss, therefore, hardly made a dent on the team.

EDG now face off against DRX in the Knockout Stage, who – as we'll see – are on something of a hot streak themselves.

DRX

Over in Group C, DRX were enjoying plenty of successes of their own. Also starting out on their final day of Groups on a two-game win streak, the squad immediately found an opportunity for redemption against Rogue, the only team to have beaten them so far in the tournament – including the Play-Ins.

The match was a one-sided affair from the word go, with DRX taking complete control of the match from the beginning and never letting go. Rogue managed to hold out for longer than anyone might have expected but ultimately lost after 30 minutes, with DRX picking up 20 kills compared to Rogue's four.

Vietnam's GAM Esports put up more of a spirited defence, but it was the same story in the end. DRX took them down in around 31 minutes, picking up 19 kills but suffering seven deaths simultaneously. Not that it mattered – two wins in a row meant that DRX had practically stamped their ticket to the Knockout Stage already, even with a game against Top Esports awaiting them. That match ended in a loss for DRX, but it couldn't have mattered less – DRX had survived.

All that was left was a tie-breaker decider against Rogue to decide who took the top spot in Group C. Neither team wanted to waste much time on the match – Rogue came in hot on the top lane and picked up a couple of early kills, but DRX remained in control on the rest of the map and took the fight to Rogue at every opportunity. The strategy paid off with a quick victory for DRX, who closed out the game in around 24 minutes with 16 kills after some impressive team fights and a short push down the mid-lane.

Next up for DRX is EDG, which is sure to be a clash to remember. With both teams showing strong performances at Worlds 2022 so far, it's impossible to tell who will come out on top – you'll have to tune in to find out.