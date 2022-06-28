G2 Esports have come out of Week 2 of the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) 2022 Summer Season a little scuffed, but still sitting at the top of the table. A disappointing loss to relative newcomers Team BDS led to a far more convincing victory over Team Vitality, keeping the team's win-loss record at 4-1.

The only team to match them for wins at the moment is Excel Esports, who G2 defeated in Week 1, leaving them as the current leaders of the LEC despite this hiccup. Let's take a look at some of the best moments for G2 from the weekend.

caPs' top lane tussle

You can always count on Rasmus 'caPs' Winther for an entertaining fight or two, and that was certainly true in G2's game against Team BDS. A failed gank in the top lane at 12 minutes by Marcin 'Jankos' Jankowski and Sergen 'BrokenBlade' Çelik led to three members of BDS flocking into the spot to take both of them down. However, the fight softened the enemy team up just enough for caPs and Raphaël 'Targamas' Crabbé to walk up and feel confident enough to continue the battle.

Things didn't look especially good, even with the reduced health of BDS, with the three starting to disengage after caPs dealt out a small handful of damage. But something within caPs refused to let go of the fight and he dove into a 1v3 situation, while Targamas caught up for a clean kill. After nabbing his own kill, caPs was chased down by a freshly respawned Tobiasz 'Agresivoo' Ciba, seemingly bringing the fight to a close. But caPs still wasn't finished and at terrifyingly low health jumped back into the fray to pick up another kill before finally getting out of there. If you've ever wanted to see a truly fearless play, this is the one to watch.

Denying Vitality's early gank

Team Vitality came into their game with G2 hungry for a win and they played aggressively right from the word go. In what could have been a devastating play, four members of Vitality descended on the bot lane to gank Targamas and Victor 'Flakked' Tortosa and started to rip them apart – but their attempt was short-lived.

While Vitality did manage to take down Targamas, Flakked positioned himself perfectly under the tower to avoid incoming damage and let the tower protect him from any serious damage. Vitality also hadn't counted on caPs teleporting in to save the day, with the midlaner arriving just in time to pick off Labros 'Labrov' Papoutsakis and hold the line long enough for Flakked to move out of the danger zone. This persuaded Vitality that the fight simply wasn't worth it.

G2's 18 minute Ace

G2 secured three Aces during their game against Vitality, but it was their first one at around 18 minutes which really impressed. G2 strolled into the Dragon Pit – where Vitality were looking to nab their first drake of the game – and immediately picked out Matyáš 'Carzzy' Orság. The botlaner was completely separated from his team, making it an easy kill for Flakked and Jankos.

Things got a little dicier from there, but it was still a dominant attack from G2. An aggressive flash into the battle from caPs, followed by both Jankos and Flakked diving headfirst into battle, led to a few more kills and a couple of deaths. However, when the dust settled, three members of G2 stood and were able to walk back around to pick up a well-deserved drake.

G2's final push

G2 wrapped up their match against Vitality the only way they know how. It all started with a huge team fight in the Dragon Pit once more, only this time, despite taking heavy damage, G2 managed to keep their entire team alive for an extremely clean Ace. From there, the team pushed both mid and bot lanes while Vitality respawned, at which point the only right play was to back off and recover.

Except that's not what G2 did at all. Instead, after being hooked by Vitality, caPs decided to throw caution to the wind and dive in under the tower while his team backed him up. Mere moments after winning a team fight, G2 found themselves in another scrap, but they were so dominant that caPs just soaked up the tower damage like it was nothing.

A quick collection of kills later and all that was left to do was to storm the Nexus as former teammate Luka 'Perkz' Perković looked on. And in true G2 fashion, three of the team decided to fountain dive onto Perkz and get absolutely deleted, just for their own amusement. It didn't matter, the Nexus fell and G2 ended the week on a high.