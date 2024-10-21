Injury to glory: Lennart Neubauer claims third freestyle windsurf title

From October 16-20, the Greek island of Naxos hosted windsurfing's 2024 Freestyle Pro Tour Final, where Lennart Neubauer won first place, securing the title of European FPT Champion. Combined with his victories in Fuerteventura, Spain and Sylt, Germany, the 20-year-old Naxos local completed a hat trick, defending his title at the FPT tour for a second time and making himself the first Greek World Champion of the PWA Freestyle Windsurfing Tour.

With the encouragement of the local crowds, Neubauer earned high scores in every round, advancing with ease to the final. His opponent was Steven Van Broeckhoven, the winner of the last event held in Naxos in 2009 (when Neubauer was just five years old). With his unbeatable skills, Neubauer managed to leave the judges speechless, scoring a total of 45 points and securing victory in the men’s single elimination category.

Neubauer advanced with ease to the final © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull

A week before the event, the athlete spoke to us, saying: "It’s my home spot, all my people will be there to support me, and it’s the first time there’s a competition in Naxos since I started the sport. It’s something very special for me, and I will do my best to win, without putting pressure on myself, of course."

However, the young athlete’s journey hasn't always been easy. In 2022, Neubauer faced a serious injury that threatened his windsurfing career. During a training session, he injured his knee, keeping him out of the water for more than a year. His professional recovery at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center, combined with the support of his family and close friends, gave Neubauer the strength to return to the water. He dedicated a lot of time to strength and conditioning, while also investing time in improving his technique.

This was the first contest in Naxos since Neubauer turned pro © Alex Grymanis/Red Bull

As he explained in an interview for ratpack.gr: “I’m sure that this injury was one of the hardest moments of my career. That year was full of challenges, with slow recovery and a lot of uncertainty. There were many tears, but also many good moments. When I was at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center in Austria, I met many athletes dealing with similar issues, and some of them have remained friends to this day. I learned a lot from that experience, but yes, I can’t recall a tougher time during that year.”

Neubauer’s victory in Naxos not only highlights his hard work and perseverance, but also highlights that the road to success is often filled with hurdles that one must overcome. Lennart Neubauer has proven his talent in the sport, as well as his ability to come back stronger than ever.