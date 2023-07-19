Lethal Shooter and a robot shooter: technology meets basketball

- From the corners at official NBA 3-point distance
- Top of the key and out to halfcourt
- Top of the key: 13-inch rim instead of the standard 18-inch rim
When you heard about the opportunity with Lethal Shooter, what were your first thoughts for Cue6?
I was asked, 'Are we really doing this?' and I said, 'I didn't know about it,' that's how I found out. I first learned about Lethal Shooter then, and I thought it would be great if it could be realised someday, so I was really grateful that it actually happened.
How did the project get started?
At first, we bought things like Lego blocks and tried making robots that swing like on a swing with a potentiometer, and we also researched and studied other robots. We didn't start with assembly from the beginning, but tried to imitate other things. First, we made a simple one with Lego blocks, then we made a robot with just an arm, and then a full robot, learning by imitating.
Were there any particular struggles in the process of shaping the robot?
The first model was not very impressive in the end. The point of struggle changed every time, but for the first model, the difficulty was simply trying something I'd never done before. We purchased things like motors and internal mechanisms from outside. When we created the first Cue, Akio Toyoda, the president at the time, told us that it seemed interesting and suggested we make it into a job. After we started tackling it as a job, we developed the internal components ourselves. Since it became a job, we started to make real robots, and there were various struggles in each part, including the hardware, electrical parts and software. New technical issues emerged with each evolution, and the completion date for each match was set, but it often wasn't finished until the day before or even on the day. Somehow, we just made it in time.
Adapting to various scenarios for each and every case is still quite challenging for robots. Perhaps the quickest way to improve would be to learn from a great coach like Lethal Shooter
Like failing to score?
Exactly. Missing shots, or not being able to move or reach something. We struggled quite a bit with those more basic issues.
How far can this model shoot from?
We haven't tested it exactly, but it can shoot from as far as the opposite three-point line.
Can it also score from close range?
It can, to some extent, even from right under the ring. Though we haven't tested that.
It seems to be getting taller and heavier, is that right?
It wasn't intentional, but as we wanted to do more and more things, it gradually got bigger – simply because of the weight of the hardware or the addition of motors. Ideally, the lighter, the better, so the fact that it's getting heavier is not really a good thing.
Is there any part you're particularly focused on?
We changed the overall design a bit. Until now, we've been working on a strange concept where various blocks with their own will gather to form a humanoid and play basketball, and the costume hasn't changed much. But for Cue6, we changed the silhouette a bit and changed the surface a bit to give a sense of evolution, such as having different colours visible when the movable parts move in 3D knit. We've also put a bit of effort into the design aspect.
Have you ever used actual players as references? We've heard that you got some assistance from Alex Kirk, for instance.
No, we didn't. We once asked Alex Kirk to provide us with videos to try and recreate the same movements under the notion that it might improve if we referenced human movements. However, the result was different because the physical structure is different. The robot couldn't move like a human. For example, too much torque was applied to the knees, and it couldn't maintain the posture. Since the robot can't move like a human, it ended up finding the optimal way for its own body to shoot.
Are there other features that you referenced based on the robot's functions?
For instance, the robot has a map in its head for moving around and constantly grasps its current location on that relative map. This technology is essentially similar to that of AGVs and self-driving cars. The motor movement and batteries use cells from racing car batteries, and some parts that are also used in cars have been repurposed. We also obtained assistance from people involved in car manufacturing and equipment development for parts processing. In the technology development process, we've integrated a lot of knowledge gained from car manufacturing.
How long did it take to produce Cue6? Was it longer than previous models?
While there was overlap with previous models, and we started development on Cue6 earlier, it took us about a year and a half.
The time has been increasing little by little. Cue1 and Cue2 took about half a year from the point we decided to do it. As the difficulty level rises, so does the time required.
How much does it cost?
I can't disclose the amount, but it might not be as much as you'd imagine.
Compared to the challenges with Cue3, is the accuracy of Cue6 fully improved?
I think it's improved, but I've never directly compared them, so it's hard to say. Rather, I feel like its functions, such as dribbling, have been increasing.
Did you feel any weaknesses or points of vulnerability with the robot during your challenges?
There are just so many things robots can't do. At every challenge, we appreciate the amazing capabilities of humans. The number one thing is probably flexibility. Humans, in a sense, can do anything, but robots can only do certain things at present. That, I feel, is the biggest difference between robots and humans. I think we can handle things like making it shoot more accurately to the centre of the goal, but what about when the ball changes, or the location changes, or while running, or when the ball is moving? Adapting to various scenarios for each and every case is still quite challenging for robots. Perhaps the quickest way to improve would be to learn from a great coach like Lethal Shooter.
Where do you see its strengths?
Strengths include precision, accuracy, the quality of repetitive motions and a lack of mental distress. Honestly, there aren't many advantages to robots. Things like the resilience of the ball, the condition of the ball and the venue, the temperature and the relationship with the people around us are always different. I've realised again how incredible it is that humans consistently make the best decisions in these varying situations.
Were there any adjustments made leading up to the day?
I heard that there was a goal specially prepared for the showdown, so I prepared things like shots with different trajectories for the match.
What did you think after filming with Lethal Shooter?
When I saw Lethal Shooter's videos on social media, I noticed he had various original goals, so I prepared to be able to handle such unique goals with shots of different trajectories than usual.
Do you have any future goals for Cue6?
Next, I'd like to make it capable of running.
We have to change the legs, so if we want to make it run, the things we've been able to do so far would have to be redone. For instance, with shooting, Cue uses a chest camera to determine the goal's position. Since its legs are wheels, it basically faces the goal directly and just measures the distance. Whether it's at 0 degrees or 45 degrees, once you've aligned the angle, you just measure the distance and consider how to move the body to throw that distance. But if it becomes bipedal, it can't always face the goal directly. The way of throwing changes, and if the legs go up and down, it's not just about understanding the horizontal direction but also the vertical one. There are quite a few things that can be done with the current Cue that would not be possible in the current state, so that part presents a major technical challenge. It would be like creating an entirely new robot.
Do you think a day will come when a shooting robot can coach like Lethal Shooter?
I don't think so. Even if AI advances and becomes stronger than humans, there will still be human competition. I think robots and humans will exist as separate entities in their own worlds.
What’s the ultimate goal?
There isn't a clear one, but I hope we can create something interesting. As for Cue, I'd like it to learn from humans. I think it would be cool if a robot could do Michael Jordan's free throw dunk, so I'd like to try that. Also, we had this incredible opportunity, and next time, I hope we can team up with Lethal Shooter and challenge the NBA.