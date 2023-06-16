How Lethal Shooter became the most sought-after shooting coach

. "And I said to myself 'What are you going to do with your life? Are you going to just rot away or are you going to do something?'”

"When my lung collapsed in South America, I started realising I was kind of chasing something and it was the universe and God telling me like you love basketball, but it’s time to try do something else," Lethal says in

"So I got to a point that I could show people how good I am with the art of shooting using social media to get that same wave as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, so I said to myself I’m going to start doing shooting videos."

"So I got to a point that I could show people how good I am with the art of shooting using social media to get that same wave as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, so I said to myself I’m going to start doing shooting videos."

"So I got to a point that I could show people how good I am with the art of shooting using social media to get that same wave as Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, so I said to myself I’m going to start doing shooting videos."

After posting his first shooting video, "I realised hold up, all these people are like 'You have a nice form, you have a nice base, you have a beautiful jump shot. Who showed you how to shoot? Can you show me how to shoot?'" he says. "So I said you know what, I’m going to start posting more shooting videos. I’m at 20k followers, then 60k followers, 200,000."

After posting his first shooting video, "I realised hold up, all these people are like 'You have a nice form, you have a nice base, you have a beautiful jump shot. Who showed you how to shoot? Can you show me how to shoot?'" he says. "So I said you know what, I’m going to start posting more shooting videos. I’m at 20k followers, then 60k followers, 200,000."

After posting his first shooting video, "I realised hold up, all these people are like 'You have a nice form, you have a nice base, you have a beautiful jump shot. Who showed you how to shoot? Can you show me how to shoot?'" he says. "So I said you know what, I’m going to start posting more shooting videos. I’m at 20k followers, then 60k followers, 200,000."