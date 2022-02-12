The wait for Elden Ring is almost over. On February 25, FromSoftware's highly anticipated action RPG will be unleashed on the world, representing the culmination of the studio's journey from Demon's Souls to Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Adding to the hype is the involvement of one of the most-celebrated living storytellers – A Game of Thrones author, George R. R. Martin.

Today, we're proud to announce the first live Levels broadcast – a special preview event for Elden Ring. Taking place live at the xR Bavaria Studios Munich, this pre-release show will be the ultimate Elden Ring experience for fans. It will be broadcast on twitch.tv/redbull from 4pm CET on Friday, February 14.

Hosted by Eurogamer's Aiofe Wilson, the live show will feature exclusive gameplay premieres, a whole host of incredible guests and much more.

The expansive world-building of George R. R. Martin, combined with the game design pedigree of Souls series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, has made Elden Ring one of the most exciting releases of 2022. But it's not just the pedigree of its creators that's had fans champing at the bit for content. The trailers released so far have revealed Elden Ring to be the most ambitious Souls-esque game yet, transposing the familiar gameplay format to an immersive open-world with unprecedented player choice.

Since the game's reveal in 2019, an incredible community has sprung up around it, along with some truly talented content creators, who've kept the community growing between content drops.

Fans hungry to learn more about the world of Elden Ring before getting their hands on the game can look forward to a wealth of information, new looks at more of the world and plenty more surprises still to be revealed live on the stream.

In addition, fans can look forward to seeing a whole host of streamers on-site and in action live from Munich, both on their own Twitch streams, and on twitch.tv/redbull throughout the day. These include the likes of TonTon, Chusommontero, Elajjaz and Sabaku No Maiku.

If you just can't wait to get your hands on Elden Ring, then this is your chance to soak up as much info on the game and its lore as you can before it finally launches on February 25. To watch the broadcast live, head over to twitch.tv/redbull on February 19 from 4pm - 12am CET.