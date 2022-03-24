Levi de Weerd , known by most simply as 'Levi', is an accomplished player already making waves out of the Netherlands for his skills in the world of FIFA esports. At the age of just 17, he's already seen success in some of the world's biggest FIFA tournaments and has built up a huge following on Twitch. As a representative of both Team Gullit and Vitesse, he's one of the most promising players on the scene.

Recently, Levi dropped into Austria and was given access to all manner of resources designed to up his overall performance and help keep him at the top of his game in FIFA.

"One of the first things during my trip I saw was, like, a screen with all names on it. When I [scanned it] with my phone, my training schedule popped up," says Levi, speaking on his arrival. "So that was a good first impression. And then I saw all the rooms and the gym. And I was like, these are very, very good facilities."

Red Bull training facilities © Markus Berger/Red Bull Content Pool

Naturally, for an esports pro, Levi's main focus during his time in Austria was on his mental agility as well as his overall performance.

"There we focused, of course, on the mental side, because I think that's the most important thing in gaming, and especially in FIFA," explains Levi. "So we trained and did a lot of tests in reaction. And I think my reaction times were pretty good. Like, on the results, it was far above others most of the time, so I'm happy about that."

Reaction exercises were carried out with training systems where the subject must hit colour-coordinated buttons in the fastest possible time to determine how quickly their reactions can keep up with changing situations.

My motivation is only going up and I think my confidence will only grow as well. Levi de Weerd

"The first time I did the test, I didn't quite have the mental form, but when I got some tips I improved a lot," he says. "On the mental side, I learned how I need to prepare for things and just take my time when it's possible."

Levi goes on to explain how working through these mental acuity exercises helped him learn things about how he processes decisions, in addition to gaining useful strategies for how to improve his performance.

Levi gets some valuable FIFA practice in © Tom Doms/Red Bull Content Pool

"I was very accurate, but I was a bit slow," he explains. "That's also how I play in FIFA, like I play slow but accurate and just don't make mistakes. And then they told me to take a bit of time, take a breath, and then prepare. I improved my speed and my accuracy slightly."

As for advice for the future generation of FIFA players, Levi has a simple, but very important message – don't overdo it.

Footballers aren't going to play 12 hours a day and think they're getting better Levi de Weerd

"A mistake many people make when they get into the scene is they think they should play for 12 hours a day, and play as much as they can, so they'll get better," he says. "But in no other sport is that true. Footballers aren't going to play 12 hours a day and think they're getting better. And how you practice – you can practice for 10 hours straight and just have 'good' concentration. But I think it's even better to practice for two or three hours and have crazy concentration."

But Levi's trip to Austria wasn't all about training. One of his favourite moments was taking a tour of the Red Bull Arena, a trip that was particularly inspiring for him.

"I've been in many stadiums and had some stadium tours, but this one was a bit different because they had motivational stuff on the ground for the players, and I like that a lot, because maybe that gives the players an extra boost and that's something I think other clubs could look into as well."

From speaking to Levi, it's clear just how motivated he is as a FIFA player and how serious he is about his training and improvement – we're sure to see him hit new heights after this trip. Get to know more about the FIFA pro right here .