Follow Kai Lenny on his mission to conquer mountains made of water
Life of Kai has just dropped on Red Bull TV. Watch all five episodes now and witness big wave surfer Kai Lenny battling monster swells all over the globe.
Published on
Life of Kai is a new series on Red Bull TV that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the imagination, athleticism and bravery it takes to be Kai Lenny – the most prodigious waterman on Earth. The five-episode series launched on November 18 and follows Lenny throughout the 2019-2020 big wave competition season, including hydrofoiling the largest waves in the world at Portugal's Nazaré.
Watch the all five episodes above as Lenny goes on a globetrotting quest around the world, chasing his wildest dreams to set new boundaries in the realms of big wave surfing.
At just 28 years old and already the youngest person ever elected to the Surfing Hall of Fame, Lenny is a once-in-a-lifetime athletic talent and perhaps the truest distillation of the term 'waterman' to ever grace the Earth. The two-time Red Bull Big Wave Awards Overall winner has won numerous big-wave surfing events, eight paddleboarding world championships, claimed a litany of kitesurfing and windsurfing championships and pioneered the sport of hydrofoiling, all before turning 30. Now, Life of Kai will offer fans unparalleled access into the inner workings, daily routines and sterling support system of an oceanic titan.
All I ever wanted to do was be in the ocean
“Growing up on Maui as the son of two lifelong windsurfers, all I ever wanted to do was be in the ocean,” says Lenny. “It was the one place I felt most connected, particularly in big waves. As I grew, I wanted to expand that connection, so I tried as many different disciplines on the ocean as I could. This series represents me chasing that connection around the world.”
Along the way viewers get to see a raw glimpse into the non-stop preparation it takes to conquer mountains made of water, what happens when things go very badly in heavy surf and – for good measure – just how hectic the travel schedule of a world champion surfer is.
"I think having a crew follow me around the world really allows people to see not only how much coordination, movement and training goes into surfing these big waves," says Lenny, "but also the support network you need to be able to make it all work."