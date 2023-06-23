When surfer Kai Lenny takes to the snow anything is possible

Keith Malloy: It’s funny because I’ve dabbled in snowboarding over the years, but I’m no great snowboarder at all, so it was kind of crazy being up there on helicopters. It was pretty out of this world. Some of it I couldn’t totally comprehend but I knew it was pretty great working with Travis Rice because he’s a beast and puts together visually some of the best stuff in that world. So, it was great working with him on that.

Logistically, it was tricky right off the bat. We had a little warm-up run for Kai at Travis’ house in Wyoming, then the next thing we know flights were getting cancelled because there was a volcano in Kamchatka that was sending smoke to Alaska. So, we had a good 24 hours of thinking the trip might be totally off.

Fortunately for us, it all opened up and we were able to catch our flight. Then you get up to Alaska and the weather day to day can be off for weeks at a time. We had a window of about a week and we were just crossing our fingers. Travis had looked into the weather and said it looked good, but you never know. So, yeah, those were some of the challenges right off the bat, but then actually getting up on top of those peaks and getting down them was a heroic endeavour in itself.